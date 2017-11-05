Fresh ideas add wow factor to dance show

A new triple bill of dance works is coming to Alnwick Playhouse.

Yorkshire-based Joss Arnott Dance will be on stage on Tuesday, November 14, with three pieces of work – A Movement in 3 and RUSH, alongside the company’s internationally award-winning V, performed with live music for the first time.

With its fresh ideas, epic staging, wow factor performances and novel collaborations, the company is making waves in the contemporary dance world.

With a style that combines contemporary dance with influences from the classical tradition, artistic director Joss Arnott teams up with performers, musicians, composers and designers to create shows that appeal to a range of audiences, including those who are completely new to dance.

The show will feature a five-strong cast of professional dancers: Madison Capel-Bird, Emilie Karlsen, Eileih Muir, Emily Pottage and Salomé Pressac.

And it features original music from the company’s associate composer James Keane, as well as a new composition for strings and piano by London-based multi-instrumentalist and composer Quinta. V solo dancer Emily Pottage will be joined on stage by violist Fra Rustumji.

It starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk