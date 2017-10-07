Festival will mark the success of film club

A film festival is being held to mark a village’s 60th showing.

The inaugural Howick Film Festival is being held from Friday, October 13, to Sunday, October 15, to mark the success of Howick and Community Film Club.

Held in the village hall, the festival will see four critically acclaimed world and UK films being shown, with prompt starting times of 7pm Friday, 10.30am and 2pm Saturday, and 6pm Sunday.

The purpose of the festival is to celebrate the ongoing success of Howick Community Film Club, with more than 60 films shown since its inauguration in January 2014.

It is also to raise awareness of the club’s film nights, build audience numbers, raise funds to cover running costs and to budget for the maintenance and future renewal of the film equipment.

The film club gives people the rare opportunity to see great films from around the world on the big screen.

The festival is being sponsored by Thompson Opticians and it is donating a goody bag to everyone who attends.

Films to be shown have yet to be decided.

For more information about the film club, or to be added to the circulation list, email johnroper1@btinternet.com or contact 01665 576413.

The film club caters for all tastes and genres.