Fantastic Beasts artist on show

More than 30 artists will be exhibiting at Belford Arts Festival this weekend.

And one of those, who has a studio in the village, has just completed a commission of a lifetime.

The publishing house Bloomsbury has announced that Olivia Lomenech Gill has illustrated J K Rowling’s illustrated version of Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

The book, out in November this year, features an extraordinary array of magical creatures, all beautifully illustrated.

Already renowned for work with Michael Morpugo on Warhorse and his co-authored children’s book Where My Wellies Take Me, Olivia will be showing many of her drawings, etchings and sculpture, which show just how brilliantly inventive she is and why she was awarded such a prestigious and important commission.

Olivia is just one of exhibiting artists and all are uniquely talented in their fields.

There are jewellers, painters, textile artists, photographers, glass makers and weavers, and many are demonstrating their craft.

To encourage the artists of the future, children from Belford and Seahouses schools were invited to exhibit and are joining in with a display in a shop window.

There are 10 venues for the arts festival, clearly marked throughout the village –, Sunnyhills Farm Shop, the Co-op entrance, Bell View Resource Centre, a marquee in the gardens of the Blue Bell, a Georgian Shop, shop windows, Belford Museum, a private house and even a garden shed.

The Art Event takes place this Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 4pm.

Entry and parking are free and event guides can be picked up from any of the venues.

There will also be a community market in Belford Market Place on Saturday, running from 10am to 1pm, with 23 stalls selling an array of items.