Family fun at Puffin Festival

There’s just days to go until this year’s Amble Puffin Festival, which has an action-packed programme of events and promises to be fun for all the family.

The annual extravaganza celebrates all things puffin. The main festival takes place from Saturday to Bank Holiday Monday, followed by the Puffin Fringe from Tuesday to Saturday, June 3.

Over the bank holiday weekend, the Town Square will be home to craft and food stalls, music and dancing and children’s amusements, as well as a live feed/video footage of puffins and wildlife on nearby Coquet Island.

On Saturday night, the Puffin Festival Ceilidh, featuring Simply Northumbrian, takes place in Amble Masonic Hall. On Sunday, author Jenny Colgan will be reading from her Polly and the Puffin series, at 3.30pm, at 42 Queen Street.

You can learn about real puffins and how they live from RSPB volunteer Dennis Proctor on Saturday and Sunday at Amble Youth Project in Dilston Terrace, while on Saturday, Sunday and Monday there will be puffin-themed craft activities for children at the Seafood Centre and a mini beer festival at Coquet Yacht Club.

A kite display will take place on the Braid all weekend, joined on the Monday by a dog show.

The fun doesn’t stop there. The Puffin Fringe takes place during the half-term week, and there will be various workshops, and talks from RSPB warden Paul Morrison, Coble and Keelboat Society member Colin Robson, and local historian Bartle Rippon.

On Friday, June 2, Ian Williams and Philip Stuckey will perform poetry and music at the Masonic Hall, while the Colony Music Festival, at The Little Shore, runs from noon to 8pm on the final day.

During the Puffin Festival, there will be puffin cruises (weather permitting) from the harbour. Booking is essential by visiting www.puffincruises.co.uk or calling 01665 711975.

For full festival details, visit amblepuffinfest.co.uk