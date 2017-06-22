Exploring treasured objects in photos

Visitors to Alnwick’s award-winning museum and gallery are in for a double treat this summer with two exhibitions in one by Northumberland photographer Jose Snook.

Opening tomorrow and running until Sunday, August 27, Extraordinary Objects explores the objects that people treasure and the memories and stories associated with these extraordinary objects.

Extraordinary Objects, by Jose Snook - Tea Cup.

The work is staged in two parts; part one is a series of intimate portraits that focus upon people and their extraordinary objects, while part two comprises short photo narratives through which Jose explores and reimagines the memories and stories associated with selected objects.

Jose said: “In my work, I often explore memory and narrative.

“I have always been a hoarder, for example, keeping scraps of material from a favourite shirt given by my grandmother when I was five, old concert tickets, a broken watch.

“These objects all have some story associated with them.

Extraordinary Objects, by Jose Snook - String of Pearls.

“I was interested to find out about the objects other people treasure and how these objects have become repositories for their memories and also more broadly what they might tell us about social heritage.”

Visitors to the exhibition will also have a chance to view Jose’s medal-winning portfolio of photographs, The Glasshouse, which was exhibited during this year’s Chelsea Flower Show, receiving a Silver Gilt medal.

Jose said: “I am delighted that Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery will also be showing this work; I was very keen that people from my home county would have the opportunity to see this collection of photographs.”

Jose was brought up in Upper Coquetdale and now lives in the Wooler area.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick.

She has spent her life working in arts and arts education, working as both an artist photographer and teacher/facilitator, helping people to develop their artistic skills, talents and creativity.

Jane Mann, one of the museum’s volunteers, said: “We are excited that Jose has chosen to exhibit at our gallery as we aim, as much as possible, to showcase local artists and photographers.

“Jose’s work is of a truly national standard, breathtakingly beautiful and will be of interest to local people and visitors alike.

“As usual, during the summer months, there will be a series of special activities for children based on Jose’s work. The museum is a great place to visit for people of all ages.”

Extraordinary Objects, by Jose Snook - Whistle.

Bailiffgate Museum is a small, award-winning museum located close to Alnwick Castle.

It is open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10am to 4pm.

Admission charges are adults £4, concessions £3, children £1. Group visits can be arranged, contact ask@bailiffgatemuseum.co.uk

For more information about the Jose Snook photo exhibitions or the museum in general, visit the website – www.bailiffgatemuseum.co.uk – or contact 01665 605847.