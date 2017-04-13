Exhibition illustrates world of Harry Potter

You can enjoy a magical Easter and a happy school holidays with events at Alnwick’s Bailiffgate Museum.

The museum’s latest exhibition, ‘Illustrating Harry Potter’, continues to attract visitors from all over the UK, and it will be open over the Easter weekend, including Easter Monday, for visitors to see favourite characters from the new, fully illustrated edition of JK Rowling’s book Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

‘Illustrating Harry Potter’ features stunning original illustrations, sketches, models and final prints by illustrator Jim Kay.

This spellbinding exhibition has been put together by Seven Stories: The National Centre for Children’s Books in Newcastle, and Bloomsbury Publishing.

Among other attractions on offer at the exhibition, families will be able to dress up, take part in a dragon egg hunt, hide in the cupboard under the stairs or take a selfie in a sorting hat or at Platform 9¾.

And today (Thursday) and next Thursday, craft activities and storytelling will take place from 11am until 3 pm.

There is no need to book and activities are included in the admission price (although a donation towards the cost of materials is welcome).

