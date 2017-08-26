Dancers hot foot it to Med cruise

Young dancers showed off their moves in the Med as they sampled a spell in the cruise ship spotlight.

A group of 26 pupils from Alnwick Academy of Dancing climbed aboard MSC Orchestra for a sun-drenched cruise in the Mediterranean.

Students at Alnwick Academy of Dancing donned football shirts to raise funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Starting in Genoa, Italy, they sailed to six locations via Cannes, Majorca, Barcelona, Corsica, Rome and La Spezia.

But it was not all sightseeing and sunbathing, as the dancers stepped up to the stage for five performances during the trip.

The group had prepared two separate dance shows of six and eight minutes, including one recently given at the Alnwick Music Festival.

The routines followed the on-board professional shows and were performed to multi-national audiences from Italy, Spain, France, Germany, America, China, and even passengers from Newcastle.

The trip provided an unusual work experience week for the youngsters, giving them an insight into life on a cruise liner should they wish to follow in the dance steps of previous academy pupil David Brewis, who is coming to the end of a year-long contract with the Royal Caribbean liner Anthem of the Seas, having been performing in the hit musical We Will Rock You.

Those involved in the cruise were T Angus, M Latto, B Swan, D Hooker, E Lester, C Drummond, H Breeze, L Bee, E Cameron, A Powell, H Taylor, H Dawson, G Rudd, O Hodgson, J Swan, E Breeze, E Horsman, L.Davis-Branch, S Green, H Robinson, O Wright, I Hutton-Stott, T Hutton-Stott, E Grimes, S Grimes and C Dawson.

Closer to home, the academy students have been having a busy time of fund-raising, excursions and exams.

And rivalries were put aside as Newcastle United and Sunderland football fans paid tribute to six-year-old Bradley Lowery, of County Durham, who died of a rare form of cancer.

The pupils wore football shirts for their dance classes during the last week of term in July, and took part in a street dance class together in Bradley’s memory.

Their efforts raised £150 through donations and contributions, which has been presented to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Coming up next month, junior pupils will be doing a Hop, Skip and Gallop for Evie Campbell when they return to classes.

Evie, who has regular blood transfusions for her condition diamond blackfan anaemia, is a pupil of Alnwick Academy and gained distinction for her primary modern exam earlier this year.

Evie will be joined by her friends and fellow students as the work their way round the block along Percy Street, Lisbon Street, Howick Street and Green Batt in Alnwick, hopping, skipping and galloping while raising money to help the youngster with her treatment.