Competition is now open for Alnmouth Arts Festival poster

Budding artists are being called on to get creative and design a poster for next year’s Alnmouth Arts Festival.

The poster competition for the 2018 event is now open, and artists from Northumberland are invited to participate.

The winning image will be used to publicise the 2018 Festival in media coverage, on marketing literature, in social media and on the cover of the festival venue guide.

And the competition winner automatically has the right to exhibit free of charge in the lead venue and receives a prize in the form of £250 arts vouchers.

The deadline for entry is Thursday, November 16, and the winning design, as chosen by a panel of the festival team, will be announced on November 30.

Entries for the comptition should be of striking design, in portrait orientation and reflect Alnmouth.

To enter your work, visit www.alnmouthartsfestival.co.uk and download the poster competition entry form.

Send your completed form with your entry to Alnmouth Arts Festival Poster Competition, Northumberland Gazette, 32 Bondgate Without, Alnwick, Northumberland NE66 1PN.

Last year’s winner was illustrator Stephen Jeffrey, whose design on the right was used throughout the event.

The 14th annual Alnmouth Arts Festival will take place on Saturday, June 16, and Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Artists from Northumberland will again be exhibiting and selling their work in a range of venues which include private homes, businesses and public buildings throughout the village of Alnmouth.

Artists from Northumberland are invited to apply for places at the 2018 Festival.

The application process will open later this month and application forms will be available from the website.

Alongside various artists exhibitiing and selling their work there will also be children’s activities and workshops, dance, print making, pottery and more.

As media partners the Gazette will be showcasing the event in the run up to and after it takes place next year. For more, see www.alnmouthartsfestival.co.uk