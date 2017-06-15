Celebrating island heritage

An island community will be stepping back in time this weekend to celebrate its special heritage.

The Peregrini Lindisfarne Heritage Festival offers an array of activities drawing on the history of Holy Island.

There will be a number of demonstrations of traditional crafts and skills in Sanctuary Close, including pottery firing, greenwood turning, candle making and flint knapping, with a Viking jeweller, pole lathe bodger and blacksmith also in attendance.

Meanwhile, visitors will have the opportunity to try their hand at marine-themed kite and flag making and magical willow wand making.

And an archaeological dig will be taking place on Lindisfarne Heugh.

There will also be an art exhibition and display of work by a social archive group in the Crossman Village Hall.

The event is being run through the Peregrini Lindisfarne Landscape Partnership and aims to build on the success of last year’s festival.

Partnership chairman Brenda Stanton said: “The heritage festival gives people the opportunity to learn more about traditional trades and crafts, but also find out more about how they can get involved.

“The festival will show off some of the amazing work completed by volunteers involved in the scheme.”

The partnership is made up of community, voluntary and public sector organisations. It has received £1.37million from the Heritage Lottery Fund to carry out a three-year project on Holy Island and the adjacent mainland to involve local people in protecting, restoring and enhancing the environment and heritage.

The festival runs on Saturday and Sunday. For further information see www.peregrinilindisfarne.org.uk/events/