Capture family adventure in photos

A ‘mumpreneur’ who set up her own photography business a year ago is giving families the chance to get up close to nature and enjoy a photography adventure today (Thursday).

Zoe Emile Burns, of Zoe Emilie Burns Photography, has launched a summer photo-shoot session for the whole family at Alnmouth beach.

Families can book a half-hour slot to go along and have a series of images taken to capture the fun of the holidays.

And they aren’t just pictures. The sessions will also act as a little family adventure with activities for everyone to take part in, and no posed pictures.

And with a boat to feature in the pictures and plenty of props, Zoe, mum to three-year-old Henry, is looking forward to capturing some family memories.

She said: “Everyone is always in good spirits and good moods at the start of the holidays and I wanted to organise something to capture that. I love working with families and capturing the expressions on people’s faces when they are just having fun. Northumberland is a beautiful county and where better to do pictures than our stunning coastline, capturing photos that are filled with love, laughter and the most natural smiles?”

Slots can still be booked at www.eventbrite.co.uk