Author self-publishes series of books online

A Wooler pub and other North Northumberland locations feature in a book written by a self-published North East author.

Michael Rafferty has published seven ebooks on Kindle.

Born into an Irish-Polish-Northumbrian family, Michael wrote his first tome, It’s Murder, a collection of short stories, in the 1980s.

He then penned Thursday’s Ghost, a children’s story, and The Toytown Riots, a collection of x-rated children’s stories for adults.

After graduating in the 1990s he rewrote The Toytown Riots, which reflects the post-punk, fanzine culture of the time.

It was also around that time when he thought about writing a horror novel, but it was not completed until he moved to rural Northumberland.

Michael said: “In the early 2000s I qualified as a teacher, bought a house, split up with my girlfriend, sold the house, and wrote The Bus – an alcohol fuelled, semi-autobiographical, comic disaster novel.

“After quitting my job as a special needs teacher in 2010, I moved to rural Northumberland where I rewrote everything and eventually completed God’s Bastard, a horror novel.”

The horror story is an original vampire story that sets evil against good.

It is set in a ‘real’ Newcastle, Rothbury and Wooler, and a part fictional Breamish Valley, as well as using the Black Bull at Wooler for part of the storyline.

Michael said: “Since then, I have returned to teaching, and have written Greencroft Zombies, a teen horror novel, and Joe Wilson Serial Killer, a slightly autobiographical account of a mass murderer.

“After all that time writing, but not bothering much about agents or publishers, I decided to self-publish.”

Michael is a supply teacher in Northumberland and enjoys walking in the Cheviots.

His books are available on Kindle by searching for his name or any of the titles.