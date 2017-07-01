Artwork is brought together to celebrate our lovely landscapes

A new exhibition will open at a North Northumberland gallery next week, but there is still time to see the current showcase on offer.

From Friday, July 8, the Northumbrian Landscapes exhibition at Felton’s Gallery 45, will be a celebration of the county, with work from Nick Potter, David Donaldson, Tony Montague, Richard Hay, Judi Rutherford, Gillian Cross, Kevin Parker and Sarah O’Dowd.

Sarah O'Dowd's work which will be exhibited at the Northumbrian Landscapes showcase at Gallery 45.

These local artists come from a variety of backgrounds and will be showing work in charcoal, oils, acrylics, pastels, photography and watercolours in a range of styles and sizes.

There will also be handcrafted goods from other locals.

The exhibition will run until September 1.

And until it starts there is a last chance to see the lithographs of Alan Stones, which will be showcased until Thursday.

Richard Hay's work which will be exhibited at the Northumbrian Landscapes showcase at Gallery 45.

Alan is a well-established artist, based in the Eden Valley in Cumbria. He graduated from St Martin’s School of Art in London in 1971 and has been earning his living as an artist ever since.

He started creating lithographs in 1985 and two dozen of his most recent pieces of work are on show at the exhibition.

The gallery is open Tuesday to Sunday.

One of the images from the Northumbrian Landscapes exhibition at Gallery 45.