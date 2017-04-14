All aboard for a host of Easter family fun

A weekend of Easter fun is planned for Aln Valley Railway this weekend.

The attraction at Alnwick’s Lionheart Station site is closed on Good Friday but will open for the season on Saturday.

The season starts with a steam weekend from Saturday through to Easter Monday with rides behind a steam locomotive throughout the day.

On Easter Sunday and Easter Monday there will also be special Easter events on offer.

There will be an Easter bunny hunt for children to enjoy, with chocolate bunny prizes for those who complete it.

There will also be other games and activities on offer with more prizes up for grabs, and the buffet cafe and shop will be open.

However, the museum is still closed at present for repairs to its roof.

During the second week of the Easter holidays there will be children’s rides on Tuesday, April 18, and Thursday, April 20, with small Wickham trollies ‘buzzing’ up and down between 10.30am and 4pm.

Other events are also planned throughout the year including a Teddy Bear’s Picnic, Music in the Locoshed, the Classic and Vintage Vehicles Weekend, a 1940s- themed event, a summer fair and more to boot.

Keep up to date at www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk