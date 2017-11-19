Adopt an object and support the future of town attraction

A new initiative has been launched by an Alnwick attraction to help boost its funds.

Bailiffgate Museum has announced its Adopt An Object scheme.

It is based on the idea that visitors to museums or galleries are often taken with one particular object or exhibit.

This affection may be triggered by a happy childhood memory, or fired by a similarity to something owned by a much-loved grandparent.

In the Bailiffgate scheme a donation of £50 allows an adopter to become part of the story of that object, while also ensuring that it can remain in the long-term care and protection of the museum.

As a charity, the attraction has to find every penny to survive.

Adoption brings with it a number of benefits, including a certificate, a digital image of the object and invitations to special museum events throughout the year, along with free visits to view the chosen object at any time.

There is also a corporate adoption scheme, based on a minimum donation of £100, for local businesses.

In addition to the normal benefits of adoption, the company will be listed on the museum’s website and will be allowed to use the object in its advertising.

Jane Mann, volunteer, said: “We have chosen 10 objects to begin with, but we are happy to widen this number if someone’s favourite item is not listed.

“I think it’s a fantastic scheme because it makes giving to the museum much more personal.

“I know that many visitors to our museum come with a mission to find, for example, a photograph of a relative or their old family home, many because they were married in the church or christened here when it was the Catholic church of St Mary’s.

“I know lots of people love the miner in his bath for just this reason. Personally, I have always had a soft spot for our family of mice who live under the school room floor.”

To find out more about adoption objects visit www.bailiffgatemuseum.co.uk