A bumper line-up for festival

More than 12,000 visitors are expected to enjoy an extravaganza of music, dance and drama at the Holy Island Festival.

The mega arts event starts tomorrow (Friday) and this year spans three weekends, culminating in a concert by Kathryn Tickell and her Superfolkus group on July 16.

Beyond The End Of The Road. Picture by Trevor Walker.

Chairman of the festival group the Rev Paul Collins said: “Building on the success of the last two years, this year’s Holy Island Festival has expanded to take place over three successive weekends.

“We have lined up even more great performers, including music, singing and dancing, offering something for everyone.”

Kicking off the event is North East instrumental sextet Pons Aelius with a free concert in the Village Hall tomorrow, at 1pm, followed by Gaelic group Blas in the same venue at 2.30pm.

The Garth Newel Piano Quartet will perform a classical concert in St Mary’s Church at 4pm, tickets £10, and folk duo The Brothers Gillespie can be seen free at the Crown and Anchor at 8.30pm.

On Saturday Jenny Lascelles is on free at The Ship Inn at 2.30pm.

And locals will join the 10-strong cast of the November Club in a new musical about Northumberland, Beyond The End Of The Road, in the Village Hall at 4pm. It ends with a ceilidh compered by acclaimed musician Alistair Anderson. Tickets are £10.

On Sunday entertainment is free all afternoon with folk act Alnwicky, Circus Central and Lo-Giudice Dance.

The following weekend, islanders Anna and Martha Raine will be at the Impressions Gallery, while Horovod is at the Crown and Anchor on the Saturday, at 8.30pm. All free.

Ryton Choral Society will give a concert at St Mary’s Church on Saturday, July 8, tickets £10.

And the next day Tom Mitchell and the Borrowed Band, plus Lindisfarne guest stars Ray Laidlaw and Billy Mitchell, will be at the Village Hall at 7.30pm, tickets £20.

On Saturday, July 15 there is a festival market at St Aidan’s Winery, plus free entertainment from Anna and Martha Raine and Birlinn Jiarg.

Virtuoso saxophonist Christian Forshaw will perform at St Mary’s Church at 4pm, including the premiere of a specially commissioned piece, tickets £15.

On Sunday, July 16, there is a festival Eucharist at St Mary’s Church at 10.45am, while Anna and Martha Raine will be at Impressions Gallery.

Finally, Kathryn Tickell’s Superfolkus take to the stage of the Village Hall at 4pm, tickets £20.

Kathryn said: “I’m very much looking forward to playing at the Holy Island Festival. It’s a magical place.”

For a full events programme, more information and to buy tickets for performances visit www.holyislandfestival.org