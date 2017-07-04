Young Alnwick athletes shime in NE league meeting at Morpeth

At the third round of the North East Youth Development League the Alnwick/Blyth team had to perform well to match their second place result at the last track and field meeting.

However, a depleted team due to busy summer weekends, meant it was going to be a tough task.

In the high jump Ollie Telfer, Alex Threlfall and Joseph Godden all represented the U15s. In a close competition Joseph managed a jump of 1.30m, Alex 1.35m and Ollie 1.40 to finish the competition in third place.

In the U13 competition Finlay Telfer and Sam Threlfall both jumped well to come in third and fourth place.

A prevailing wind in the long jump made conditions good. Euan Friend managed an excellent jump of 4.0m to take second place whilst his sister Katie Lou jumped 2.76m in her competition to finish in fourth.

The windy conditions weren’t ideal for all events but the athletes succeeded in the throwing disciplines dealing well with the blustery conditions.

Ben Carter (U15), competing in his first track and field match, faced some tough opposition with the UK’s number one and two ranked athletes in action in his category. However, Ben kept a smile on his face and produced some good results at his very first attempt at the shot putt and discus. Ollie Telfer competed alongside Ben finishing third in discus and fifth in the shot.

The girls once again produced the best results in the throwing events. Antje Hall, who won the County Championship only the day before, managed to extend her own club record in the javelin winning her category with a throw of 22.66m. Meanwhile, Talia Thompson (U13) won both the shot and javelin in her age group, an excellent achievement.

On the track Billy Clayton and Euan Friend both ran good 100m races. Billy followed up with a decent 200m and Euan ran a good time in the 75m hurdles. The team was short of middle distance runners on the day but Alex Threlfall and Joseph Godden stepped up and ran the 800m finishing in fourth and seventh place.

Although short on numbers the team still managed to produce two relay teams. The U13 boys managed fourth place and the U15 boys third, earning some valuable points for the team.

Although short on numbers the Alnwick/Blyth team performed well and managed fourth place on the day.

On Tuesday there were some top class performances from Harriers at the Tynedale 10k. Courtesy of Dan Leng, Richard Johnson and Ben Kelly the club had three top 20 finishers from a field of well over 400!

Dan was first of the contingent to complete the course in a splendid 35.22. Next, just 1onesecond and one place behind, was Richard Johnson who succeeded in knocking about a minute off his previous 10k best. Despite winning the 2015 Most Improved trophy he is just getting quicker and quicker, and must be in with a shout of winning that trophy again this year.

Third back for Alnwick was young Ben Kelly, impressing in 36.30. It was also great to see Phil Lee in action slightly further down the field. Thanks to the top three Alnwick were second in the team standings behind Tyne Bridge Harriers, ahead of many other ‘bigger’ clubs.

Results: 10-Dan Leng 35.22; 11-Richard Johnson 35.23; 17-Ben Kelly 36.30; 273-Phil Lee 52.32.

The previous night four Harriers travelled to Newcastle to tackle the Heaton Harriers organised Anita Nott Jesmond Dene 5k, a womens only event on an undulating course.

First home in 63rd of the 416 finishers was Sarah Syers. After a good battle throughout Mary Plumley pipped Ruth Doctor by one second, whilst Jenni Wilson completed the quartet.

Results: 63-Sarah Syers 23.48; 108-Mary Plumley 25.51; 109-Ruth Doctor 25.52; 288-Jenni Wilson 32.18

On Wednesday just the one Harrier took part in the Kirkley 10k. Justine Norman was an impressive fifth female home and was second in her age category in 51.11. She was 35th of the 80 runners.