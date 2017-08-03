Weightman warms up for World Championships with new best time

Northumberland athlete Laura Weightman is preparing to embark on one of the biggest meetings of her career – the World Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in London.

And the one-time Alnwick runner, who now represents Morpeth Harriers, will go into the event in top form, having last week set a new personal best in an 800m race in Manchester.

Weightman clocked 2.01.87 when finishing second to Pudsey and Bramley’s Alex Bell, in the women’s 800m A race at the penultimate BMC Gold Standards Meeting, held at Stretford.

That was nearly a second faster than her previous best time which she posted in June at Chester-le-Street, in the regional BMC event.

It clearly shows that she is in the form of her life going into the Championships, and can legitimately expect a good outcome from them, maybe not necessarily a medal, but barring any mishaps, a world class time.

Laura will be in action in the first round of the 1500m tomorrow evening. The semi-finals are being held on Saturday evening, with the final on Monday.

Also due to be competing in London is Berwick 800m runner Guy Learmonth.

He has already won gold and silver indoors and out at the British Championships this year and is also a man in form.