Weightman runs into form with her second fastest 1500m time

Having only her third track outing of the season, Alnwick’s Commonwealth, and European medallist Laura Weightman posted her second fastest time ever over 1500m on Sunday.

The Morpeth Harrier finished fourth to Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan, in the Women’s 1500m at the IAAF World Challenge meeting, held in Hengelo.

She finished an excellent fourth in 4m01.95s, only just over four seconds adrift of the Dutch winner, and only mere fractions adrift of second placed Besu Sado of Ethiopia, and third placed Winny Chebet of Kenya.

Weightman’s time is also the second fastest by a Brit over the three and three-quarter lap distance this year, only headed by Dundee’s Laura Muir, who posted 4m00.47s in Oregon at the end of May.

This factor will no doubt please Weightman, with only a few weeks to go to the UK Trials in Birmingham, and indicates that she is rounding into her best form, ahead of the very important, and most prestigious World Championships, on home soil in London in August.

* A decent number of Alnwick Harriers took part in the Druridge Bay Parkrun on a very hot Saturday. Richard Johnson was first finisher for the third time in the events history in a very good 18.02, a course best for him.

Carole Page ensured it was another double for the club as she bolted up in the female race. Not only did she win, she ran a course personal best of 20.58 and amazingly achieved the best WAVA score in the events history!

The WAVA score allows you to compare your personal performance against other people’s performances even though they might be a different age and a different sex to you – the higher the score the better the performance.

Since the event started in August 2014 nearly 4500 different runners have taken part. Carole’s WAVA score is a huge 87.52%, the best of the lot!

Results:

1-Richard Johnson 18.02 (71.53%); 14-Carole Page 20.58 (87.52%); 38-Paul Robinson 23.02; 51-Mel Steer 24.30 (67.62%); 57-Ian Atherton 25.01 (65.82%); 72-Jackie Prouse 25.57l 83-Kim Bronze 26.23 (58.24%); 111-Neil Hamilton 28.20; 135-Christine Hardy 30.27; 145-Nell Gair 31.25; 147-Melanie Smith 31.45; 162-Alex Knight 32.57; 167-Jayne McKenna 33.28.

In other parkruns Alice Tetley-Paul was third female finisher at Pollock, Glasgow in 22.47 and was 63rd overall.

Ruth Doctor ran a course best at the Ellenbrook Fields event in Hatfield, Hertfordshire in 24.36. Gay Eastoe was winner of the female 60 category at Inverness in 28.43, whilst husband Richard was one second further back.

John Ross was also in Scotland at the Dunfermline Parkrun where he finished in 29.02. Finally Mark Hume was the winner of the male 70 age group at Gateshead where he finished the route in Saltwell Park in 32.24.

The following day four Harriers were in action in the Windy Gyle Fell Race, an 8.5 miler which was also held in very hot conditions.

First home for the club in second place overall, showing that he’s in decent form two weeks out from the Chevy Chase, was Graham Simpson. Graham matched his time from the 2016 event but was almost exactly a minute quicker.

Adam Fletcher ran well to finish 12th, whilst Richard Johnson completed a brilliant weekend to finish two places and just a minute behind Adam. Mike Telfer also took part and was home in 29th place.

Results:

2-Graham Simpson 1.04.49; 12-Adam Fletcher 1.11.46; 14-Richard Johnson 1.12.50; 29-Mike Telfer 1.25.10.

* Alnwick Harriers host three races per year and all are important to the club.

They have already held the first two, which went very well thanks to everyone’s support, and now have only the last one to go. Yes, the Northumberland Coastal Run!

This year it takes place on Sunday, July 23. It requires a large number of marshals from the club and is their most prestigious event, selling 1300 places and being a key club fund raiser.

They are very committed to making this a huge success with a great race experience for the competitors and so would like to hear from anyone who can volunteer their services.

You don’t need any previous experience; full instructions will be provided to each volunteer prior to the event.

A sign-up sheet has been put up on the Harriers noticeboard at Willowburn– please add your name as soon as possible. Or you can message Jocelyn Bolam on 07877 125365.

When you sign up, please make clear your availability (ie, Saturday and/or Sunday; if you are running; and any restrictions you might have).