Weekend of mixed fortunes for Alnmouth as Alnwick lose twice

It was a mixed weekend for Alnmouth & Lesbury 1st XI. On Saturday they put in a disappointing display and were beaten by Seaton Burn but they then followed this up with a convincing win against neighbours Alnwick on Sunday.

Against Seaton Burn, batting first, they could only total 157, with three batsmen being unnecessarily run out, Russell Hughes top-scoring with 34.

When Seaton Burn batted, the standards in the field were also below par and three crucial catches were dropped. Despite this, when the opposition were 118-6, all was not lost, but a determined unbeaten partnership between Cliff Lyall (34) and Jason Brown (16) condemned the Seasiders to their third defeat of the season.

A much better performance was demanded by captain Tom Vickers on Sunday, in the local derby. Alnwick were asked to bat first and tight bowling and regular wickets never allowed the batsmen to settle, as they were dismissed for a lowly 109.

Their last six wickets fell for just 27 runs and Max Harrison top-scored with 25.

The Alnmouth hero was Matt Willcocks who returned the superb figures of 5-11 from his 9.3 overs, but the other bowlers were all economical with Matisse Richards, and Paul Straker (2) and Russell Hughes (2) also taking wickets.

Straker and Hughes got Alnmouth off to a good start, putting 31 on for the first wicket.

When Tom Vickers was well caught behind by Bradley Spiers for 11, Alnmouth were 79-4 and still had some work to do, but Charles Anderson (28) and Ed Brunton (17) completed the victory with some 24 overs remaining.

For Alnwick, the wicket-takers were Alan Straker (3) and Jamie Guy. The weekend results leave Alnmouth in second place, seven points behind Tillside.

Alnwick 1sts went down to a 51-run defeat when they made the short trip to Tillside.

TIllside lost the toss and Alnwick had no hesitation in sticking the hosts in to bat.

It looked like the Alnwick captain had got his decision wrong as openers Liam Hindmarsh and Sean Wales put on 66 for the opening wicket. Hindmarsh departed for 33 followed by Wales for a well-made 27.

This was the start of a big collapse as TIllside lost seven wickets for 30 runs.

The Etal side needed something special to rescue the innings and Iain Sim duly obliged. In typical brutal batting fashion he smashed 74 off 60 balls, helping the team post 188 all out.

Tillside knew batting was going to become easier as the wicket was drying out.

Jake Birkett removed the opener with a rapid yorker. However, that was Tillside’s only wicket for 29 overs. Luke Dickson, Wales, Bickerton, Birkett and Hindmarsh bowled superbly not allowing the ACC batsmen to score freely.

Alnwick had reached 70 when the crowd favourite Hindmarsh struck, removing both set batsmen in one over.

The run rate was increasing and this put pressure on every batsman coming in.

Bickerton and Hindmarsh kept picking up wickets between them. Bickerton finished 3-21 and Hindmarsh on 4-28. Wales produced an outstanding bit of fielding with a direct hit and the visitors finished 137-9 off their allotted overs.

Alnwick 2nds found themselves without a game when their home match against Tillside 2nds was cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch.

Warkworth 1sts went down by two wickets when they faced Berwick away in the Northumberland League.

Warkworth made a poor fist of their innings with Ian Clough (28) the only bat in double figures as they were all out for only 74.

Steven Emery took 4-15 and James Patterson 3-16 for Berwick, who in reply reeled off the 75 required in less than 30 overs.

Warkworth 2nds had a five-wicket win over Monkseaton 3rds. Monkseaton batted first and were all out for 112 with Mattjew Sims on 23 and Stuart McGuire on 21.

Adam Jobson took 3-17 for Warkworth, who in reply passed their target in less than 24 overs with opener Graeme Huitson leading the way on 47. Sims took 3-35 for the visitors.

Warenford went down by two wickets at home to Whitley Bay 1sts. Waren batted first and put on a decent score of 202, but Whitley replied with 205-8.

Wooler had a 41-run away win over Alnmouth and Lesbury.

Wooler batted first and with Andrew Aitchison hitting 43 and Ian Clarke 37, the Glendale side posted a score of 135-9 in their 40 overs.

Oliver Tulip took 3-25 for the Howick side, who in reply were all out for 94 with Leon Midgeley the top-scorer on 23. Chris Lewin and Colin James both took three wickets apiece, with Robert Matthewson taking two.

Rock had a five wicket win over Ulgham 2nds. Ulgham were all out for 134 with Rock hitting 137-5 in 36 overs.