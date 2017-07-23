VIDEO:The start of the Northumberland Coastal Run

Have your say

Can you see anyone you know among the 1200 runners that set off from Beadnell?

Thousands of feet pounded the Northumberland coast today as the annual Alnwick Harriers Northumberland Coastal Run took place.

The race sets off from Beadnell. Pictures by Jane Coltman

Twelve hundred runners set off from Beadnell for the half marathon run to Alnmouth.

A dog that wasn't under control hampered some of the runners at the start but after that the runners navigated the variable terrain and the winner was Morpeth Harrier Ian Harding who took the honours for the third time.

Another Morpeth Harrier and a previous ladies race winner, Jane Hodgson, was the first woman over the finishing line.

