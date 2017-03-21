Top coach Yogi passes on his experience to local riders

Top equestrian coach Yogi Breisner was in Northumberland at the weekend, helping develop some of the best local talent from the equine world.

The event, at Ford, was organised by Northumberland Sport and supported by local-based company Bedmax Shavings.

The aim of the weekend was to support the development of equestrian coaches and riders from across the county.

It offered coaches and riders from across Northumberland the opportunity to learn from one of the most successful performance managers in the history of the sport.

Over 150 people attended the Saturday event which saw Yogi teach three demonstration groups of horses and riders; green horses, horses jumping up to 1m and advanced horses. Through audience interaction, Yogi talked through each demonstration, leaving visitors in awe at his incredible attention to detail.

On Sunday, 21 riders had the lesson of a lifetime. Throughout the day, seven groups of three riders spent one hour training with Yogi, all taking home tips, ideas and a new found confidence; which Yogi has an outstanding ability to grow in everyone.

This was a wonderful opportunity for equestrian enthusiasts across the county. giving young riders the opportunity to achieve their aspirations.

Georgina Teece, northern sales manager for Bedmax Shavings, who also had a group lesson with Yogi, said: “The demonstrations were extremely informative and kept both the riders and the audience on their toes!

“Yogi’s attention to detail is second to none and it is easy to see how he has become such a hugely successful coach, and inspiration to so many riders at all levels.

“It has been fantastic to have been able to work with Northumberland Sport to offer this very exciting opportunity to coaches and riders from across the region, and judging by the buzz throughout the day it was very successful.”

Swedish-born Yogi was a member of the Swedish Eventing team from 1976 to 1987, during which he won European team gold in 1983 and competed in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

During the peak of his riding career, Yogi finished in the top ten at Badminton four times.

He now spends a great deal of time coaching and has only recently stepped down as eventing performance manager to Team GB after 17 years in the role.

Lee Sprudd, interim director for Northumberland Sport commented: “Having previously worked with Yogi back in 2014, it was fantastic to welcome him back to Northumberland last weekend.

“It is excellent to have someone of Yogi’s calibre that is able to inspire both coaches and riders to be the best they can be.”