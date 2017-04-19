Title win the perfect present for Pattinson

Talented boxer Jessica Pattinson claimed the best birthday present – a second national title.

The teenager, who turned 15 last week, won gold at the 57kg Junior Cadet Championship, in Liverpool, over the Easter period.

The Alnwick ABC fighter defeated Chloe McDermott, who boxes for City of Hull.

While McDermott is not as experienced as Pattinson, the Humberside competitor had an impressive record, having lost only once ahead of the bout. But Pattinson boxed exactly the way that she was instructed to, putting McDermott under pressure throughout every round until she could not take anymore in the third, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

Her coach and father, Gary Pattinson, praised his daughter’s heroics. He said: “What better way for Jessica to celebrate her birthday than by winning her second national title.

“To be part of a championship win with one of my boxers would be fantastic, but to do this for the second time with my daughter is absolutely amazing.

“I am so proud of Jessica, as is everyone else at Alnwick ABC, along with her family.

“Jessica has had to change her boxing style over the past six months as she has grown through two weight divisions from last season.

“It has meant that she has had to change from being the tallest fighter each time to becoming a more compact and aggressive fighter; something she’s taken to very well.”