Tillside 2nds secure runners-up spot in B2 league in first season

League champions Alnmouth & Lesbury recorded their eighth consecutive victory with a home win against Morpeth.

Morpeth were bowled out for just 134, with James Sander top scoring with 32. Alnmouth’s catching was excellent with notable catches being taken by Matt Willcocks and Rob Burnett.

Spinner Paul Straker claimed five wickets for 23 and the other wicket takers were Nick Denton (2), Russell Hughes (2) and Ed Brunton.

With the Championship already wrapped up, captain Tom Vickers decided to change the batting order around, but this seemed to affect the performance. Callum Batey top scored with 34 but as wickets fell, it was left to Vickers (16 no) batting at an unaccustomed number nine and Cameron Batey (8no) to secure the win, with 12 overs remaining.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nd XI had a convincing win at Lanchester to keep in second place in League B1.

Alnmouth posted 173 with Ali Batey top scoring on 30 and Lanchester were bowled out for 93 with Richard Neil performing a masterclass to take a season best seven wickets for 40.

Alnwick 1sts had an 80 run victory away to Bates Cottages 1sts.

Jamie Guy top scored with 33 and Max Harrison had 26 as Alnwick were 151 all out, with Paul Merryweather taking 4-17.

Martyn Elliott was Bates’ top scorer on 26 as they struggled their way to 71 all out in 22 overs with Ben Threfall taking 5-24.

Alnwick 2nds were forced to concede their home game against Bates Cottages 2nds.

Tillside 1sts won by 99 runs when they beat Seaton Burn 1sts at Etal.

Tillside posted 155-9 off their 50 overs with Duncan Sim on 54, Jake Birkett 24 and Calum Bickerton 21.

Seaton Burn were then bowled all out for only 56 with Bickerton taking 5-14 and Birkett 3-18.

Tillside 2nds bowled Seaton Burn 2nds out for 135 with Mark Dawson claiming 4-26.

They then chased the total down with Keith Bickerton on 69 and Dom Ginn on 24.

The win secured Tillside runners-up place in the B2 league in their first season in the NTSCL.

Warkworth 1sts beat Corbridge 1sts by 142 runs in the Northumberland League.

Scott Gibson hit 92 and Adam Hall 76 as the home side posted a big score of 281-7.

Corbridge were all out for 139 in reply with three players in the 20’s. Steven Darge was the most successful Warkworth bowler with 4-51.

Warenford went down by eight wickets when they travelled to take on Ulgham 1sts.

Kevin Thompson top scored with 46 and Brian Thompson hit 30 as Waren put on 153-9.

David Loxham claimed 4-21 for Ulgham, who in reply reeled off 155-2 with David Covel 81 not out and Roy Haygarth on 49 not out.

Embleton beat Berwick 2nds by four wickets at home.John Simmons hit 41 and Iain Thomson 36 not out as Berwick made 107-6, with John Watkin taking 5-27.

In reply, Embleton needed just 19 overs to reach 112-6 with Paul Carss on 40 and Hedley Grey on 33. Michael Beveridge took 5-32 for Berwick.

Wooler lost out by only five runs when they faced Whitley Bay 2nds away.

A knock of 48 from Dipak Patel helped the home side to 140 all out with Robert Matthewson taking 4-24.

In reply, Wooler saw Alan Mackay, down at number eight, top score with 37, but they came up short at 135 all out with two overs remaining.

Alnmouth & Lesbury won by only one run away to Ashington Rugby.

The Howick side batted first and a fine 84 from Leon Midgley saw them out on 159-9 in their 40 overs, with Stephen Henderson taking 6-47.

Stuart Rosser hit 76 for Ashington in reply, but they came up one run short at 158-8 at the end of their innings, with Elizabeth McLean taking 3-44 from seven overs.

* Embleton Cricket Club is celebrating the news that it has received a £15,951 funding boost from SUEZ Communities Trust (formerly SITA Trust) to maintain and protect their playing surface.

This funding will allow the purchase of much needed equipment to maintain the cricket wickets in good playing condition during the playing season and to promote a consistent playing surface. Specifically SUEZ Communities Trust funding will pay for a new roller and wicket covers.

David Cooper, player for Embleton commented: “I received information on the scheme in the post and duly informed the cricket club. A lot of work has been carried out on the pitch to improve drainage and grass quality. This presented an ideal opportunity to purchase plant and equipment to maintain it.”

Raymond Carrs, Secretary of Embleton Cricket Club said: “This was an excellent opportunity for the club to access resources which would have taken years to procure through local fundraising. The equipment purchased will ensure that the playing surface is kept in prime condition throughout this and future seasons and, should promote team membership by providing an excellent playing surface.

“Our sincere thanks go to the Staff at SUEZ Communities Trust for their generous support and kind assistance throughout the project.”

Marianne Ivin of SUEZ Communities Trust added “Embleton cricket club is one of the many thriving clubs we have funded and we are delighted to be able to help them with the purchase of their maintenance equipment.

“SUEZ Communities Trust provides grants through the Landfill Communities Fund. This important source of funding has been available since 1997 and has provided such worthy projects with more than £1.4 billion.”