Threlfall hits an unbeaten 135 as Alnwick 1sts storm to victory

Ben Threlfall was the hero of the hour as Alnwick 1sts beat Greenside 1sts by six wickets in the Northumberland and Tyneside Senior League on Saturday.

Threlfall scored a magnificent 135 not out as Alnwick replied to Greenside’s innings of 146 all out.

Two of the home batsmen top-scored with 31 runs each, whilst Threlfall and Dave Wright both claimed three wickets apiece.

Michael Brewis also opened up with 31 for Alnwick, but it was Threlfall who made sure he stole the headlines with his superb century.

Alnwick eventually finished on 218-4.

Meanwhile, Alnwick 2nds won by nine runs in their home game against Greenside 2nds.

Alnwick posted 205-5 with the visitors replying with 196 all out in 45 overs.

Alnmouth & Lesbury maintained their push for the title with a nine wicket home win over Annfield Plain 1sts.

David Maughan hit an unbeaten 90 for the visitors who went on to make 143 all out, with Nicholas Denton and Paul Straker both claiming three wickets.

Straker (54 not out) and Russell Hughes (57) gave Alnmouth a good platform in their innings, with Callum Batey (20 not out) joining Straker at the wicket to see out the match at 144-1.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds had a 59 run away win over Consett 2nds.

Alnmouth batted first and made 174-8 in their 40 overs with Consett falling short at 115 all out.

Tillside 1sts suffered a seven wicket home defeat at the hands of Stocksfield 1sts in the Northumberland and Tyneside Senior League on Satirday.

Tillside batted first but were all out for only 67 with Duncan Sim their top scorer on 16.

Paul Brown returned good figures of 4-9 for Stocksfield, who then took just over 24 overs to run down the target with Ben Archer on 34 not out.

Tillside 2nds won by 58 runs in the corresponding fixture away to Stocksfield 2nds.

Tillside batted first and made 176. Jamie Pick led the charge with 74, Kev Logan adding a useful 45.

In reply Stocksfield were bowled out for 118 with four Etal bowlers claiming two wickets apiece.

Warkworth 1sts lost by 29 runs when they faced Blagdon Park 1sts in the Northumberland League.

Matthew Senior hit 85 as Blagdon out on 182, with Martin Clark, Adam Hall and Tom Burnell all claiming three wickets apiece.

Warkworth hit 153 in reply with Ian Clough on 37 not out, Clark and Hall both on 34.

Warenford went down to an eight wicket defeat on their trip to Blagdon Park.

Waren posted 172 all out in their 40 overs with Kevin Thompson on 37 (extras was the highest scorer on 43).

Cameron Hedgley took 4-32 for Blagdon, who in reply lost only two wickets as they chased the target down, but it also took them the full 40 overs to make 173-2.

Fuzzy Ahmed was their top scorer on 70 not out with John Whittaker 32 not out and Alex Hughes on 30.

Wooler lost by seven wickets when they travelled to face Blue Flames 2nds.

The Glendale side batted first and made 149-7 in their 40 overs with Les Porteous on 32, Andrew Aitchison on 23 and Chris Lewin on 21 not out.

In reply Blue Flames took 37 overs to chase the target down with Sultan Zeb top scoring on 41 not out.

Embleton had a six wicket win at home to Bomausund 2nds.

Bomar were all out for 110 with Alex Breeze the main run-maker on 36.

Gary Davison took 4-26 for Embleton, who in reply made 114-4 in 23 overs with Paul Carss on 38, Matthew Leetham on 30 not out and liam Turnbull on 29.

Alnmouth & Lesbury went down by nine wickets on their visit to Cramlington 2nds.

Liver Tulip hit 41 for the Howick side, but they were all out for only 96 with Stephen Parker taking 5-25.

Cramlington, in reply, made 100-1 with Jamie Parker on 50 not out.

U13 Champions

AlnwickCC U13s recently played Ashington CC U13s in their last fixture of the season in the Northumberland Premier League, knowing a win would guarantee them the championship.

Batting 1st ACC posted a very competitive 136 for 5 off 20 overs. Matty Stewart 30no Luke Duffy 31no Matty Straker 35no Cam Nichols 22.

In reply Ashington CC were restricted to 57 for 8 due to a fantastic all round bowling and fielding performance. Wicket takers Matty Straker and Liam Haig 2 each. One each for Matty Stewart,Cam Nichols,Dan Gardiner and Jonny Eaborn. Special mention to 8 year old Finlay Allan who made his 13s debut and bowled an impressive 3 overs for 8 runs.

This completed an outstanding season for the team winning both the Northumberland U13 Cup Competition and the Northumberland Premier League, going the season unbeaten.

They also represented Northumberland and the Town in NatWest National U13s cup competition finally going out to Demby CC from Derbyshire in the North of England finals day at York CC.