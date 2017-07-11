Threlfall hits a century as an on-form Alnwick beat Cowgate

Alnwick 1sts recorded a 110 run win over Cowgate in the Northumberland and Tyneside Senior League on Saturday.

And in the main it was down to a fantastic innings from Ben Threlfall, who hit a superb century.

He finished on 101 not out for his second ‘ton’ of the season, helping the team post a score of 219-3 off their 50 overs.

There was also a valuable contribution from Michael Brewis on 58.

In reply, Cowgate were all out for 109 with Andrew Scott taking four wickets.

Alnwick 2nds lost narrowly by three runs when they faced Leadgate 2nds away.

Kieran Murphy hit a splendid 136 for the home side, and with David Walker on 62 they made 254-4, which always looked to be a big target for the visitors.

However, Alnwick set about their task and with Joe Straker making 70 and Fin Baker-Cresswell 67, they managed to start chasing it down.

However, they jusr ran out of steam at the end, falling three runs short at 251 all out with Ryan Stokoe taking 4-27.

Alnmouth 1sts found themselves without a game when their match away to Greenside was cancelled.

Alnmouth 2nds won by seven wickets at home to Shotley Bridge 2nds.

The visitors put on 107-8 in their 45 overs with Jamie Nesbit top scoring on an unbeaten 26.

Cameron Batey took 4-21 for Alnmou, who in reply saw opener Jonathon Ridley hit an unbeaten 72 as they made 109-3 in less than 23 overs.

It was a poor day at the office for Tillside 1sts. The league newcomers and pace-makers were skittled for only 40 when they faced Bedlington 1sts, eventually going down to a comprehensive seven wicket defeat.

Ian Sim on 13 was the only Etal bat to reach double figures, with Craig Roninson taking 5-22.

In reply, Bedlington ran their target down in less than 12 overs with Majid Ansari on 21 not out.

Tillside 2nds lost by 116 runs when they faced Bedlington 2nds at home.

Bedlington batted first and put on a decent score of 231-7.

In reply, Tillside managed 115 all out.

Warkworth 1sts lost by 21 runs against Blue Flames in the Northumberland League.

The home side batted first and put on 122 in 43 overs with their top scorer on 26. Isn Clough took 4-49 for Warkworth, who in reply were all out for 101 with Steven Anderson on 24 not out and Matthew Thompson on 23.

Warkworth 2nds ad a narrow 12-run victory over Ulgham 2nds.

Warkworth batted first and posted 167-8 with Jamie Pringle on 30 not out, Joseph Leddy on 27, John briggs on 24 and Alistair Gibson on 23.

David Cowling then hit 38 for Ulgham and Alan Hynd 35 but they fell short on 155 all out in 40 overs with Briggs and Pringle both taking four wickets apiece.

Warenford lost by 60 runs when they took on Bomarsund 1sts at home.

The visiting openers put on a good partnership with Colin Thornton on 71 and Stephen Thain on 66.

This helped their side to post a score of 213-7 in 50 overs with Kevin Thompson taking 3-37.

In reply, Warenford were all out for 153 with Michael Thompson on 31 and Dan patterson on 29. Alan gardner took 4-20.

Alnmouth & Lesbury (Howick) lost by 21 runs when they travelled to take on Tynemouth 3rds.

Tynemouth put on 117 with Alnmouth all out for 96 in reply.

Wooler had an eight wicket away win over Embleton.

The home side could only muster 51 with Andrew Aitchison taking 4-20.

In reply, the Glendale side cruised to 53-2 in less than 18 overs with Angus Todd on 38 not out.

* Fixtures for this Saturday (July 15) are:

Northumberland and Tyneside Senior League - Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts v Bedlington 1sts; Annfield Plain 1sts v Alnwick 1sts; Tillside 1sts v Bates Cottages 1sts; Ponteland 2nds v Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds; Alnwick 2nds v Annfield Plain 2nds; Bates Cottages 2nds v Tillside 2nds.

Northumberland League - Warkworth 1sts v Cramlington 1sts; Backworth 2nds v Warenford; Embleton v Alnmouth & Lesbury; Wooler v Bomarsund 2nds.

* On Sunday ACC U13s played Penrith CC in the NatWest National competition as a result of winning the Northumberland Cup.

Alnwick batting first got off to a flying start with both openers Dan Gardiner and Matty Stewart both retiring on 30. Alnwick kept the run rate ticking and dispatched the bad ball to post 136-2 off their 20 overs with Matty Straker also retiring on 30.

Alnwick kept the intensity and positivity up in the field too as they bowled Penrith out for 59 to win and progress to the next round. Wicket takers for Alnwick were Haig with three, Speirs and Blackburn with two and one for Stewart.

The U13s now travel to Edinburgh this Sunday to take on Grange CC in the next round. Well done to all of the lads and coaches involved. Good luck in the next round.

Alnwick CC Junior Training takes place on a Thursday Evening from 6-7.30 for ages five though to 15 New members welcome.