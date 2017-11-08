Thomas is national hill climb champion

Alnwick teenager Thomas Prentice has become the national hill climb cycling champion of 2017 after beating all comers in his age group last Sunday in the championships at Hedley on the Hill, near Stocksfield.

Thomas, 16, completed the course 10 seconds quicker than his nearest rival to take the national title. The sixth form student at the Duchess’s Community High School, and a member of GS Metro cycling club, only took up road cycling just over two years ago. As well as taking the 16 and under award, he also came 21st overall of the 240 competitors.

Thomas would like to acknowledge the ongoing support and expert assistance of Mark Breeze, from Breeze Bikes in Amble, who prepares his bikes for competition.