The Bull is on the charge with title in his sights

Alnwick-based cage fighter Ryan The Bull Copland made a winning return to the Octagon – and now he is going for the British title.

The warrior, 31, marked his fifth straight victory in the professional MMA ranks in emphatic style, with a first-round technical knock-out against Jack Taylor.

The Bull, back in competitive action following a lay-off, triumphed after two minutes 40 seconds. He now turns his attention to an eagerly-awaited clash next year, when he will take on Edinburgh’s John Ross for the Forza MMA Middleweight Pro Title.

The Bull will use the February 26 contest to raise money for the Nathan’s Needs appeal, which aids Ashington-based youngster Nathan Main, who has cerebral palsy.

Ryan trains out of Alnwick’s Long Zhanshi MMA Club, with Shaun Gaines, and Morpeth’s Team Alpha, with former world number one kickboxer James Watling.

He has also been using Alnwick-based Olly Dial Elite Fitness.