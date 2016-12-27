Syers leads the Harriers in Druridge run

An excellent number of Alnwick Harriers took part in the Christmas Eve parkrun at Druridge Bay on Saturday.

Graham Syers was first finisher in 17th overall in what was a bumper field of 230. He was one place and two seconds ahead of Peter Moralee, who again was just ahead of Rachelle Falloon. Rachelle secured a 5k pb and a new course record in the female 20-24 age group with a splendid 20.06.

Other age category winners were Carole Page in the female 55 category, Mike Henry in the male 65 category and Diana Weightman in the female 50.

Also that morning Tim Falconer ran well at the Stretford parkrun in Manchester where he finished 34th in 20.04.

At the Ellenbrook Fields parkrun in Hatfield, Herts Mike Telfer was 12th in 20.58 and son Ollie was 20th in 22.14.

At Newcastle Kirsty Steed was 431st in 33.12, whilst finally at Workington Richard Eastoe was 106th in 30.52 and wife Gay performed the Tail Runner duty.

Thanks to the superb Run Directors at the Druridge Bay parkrun they also hosted an event on Christmas Day which again was very well attended by Harriers. Many of the club were running with families or trotting round wearing festive clothing! However there were still some good runs by many.

Ian Simon was first club finisher in fourth place, whilst Rachelle Falloon was just pipped into fifth overall place to finish second female.

Steve Cowell won the male 50 category, Jim Lillico was first male 55 and Ian Atherton was first male 60!

There were two wins for Alnwick Harriers at two parkruns on Saturday, December 17, courtesy of Rachelle Falloon and Carole Page, as well as a good number of age category wins.

Rachelle’s victory came at the Hatfield Forest Parkrun, near Bishops Stortford in Hertfordshire. Thanks to an impressive 20.07 she finished ninth overall, almost four minutes clear of the second placed female!

Meanwhile Carole was victorious at the Druridge Bay Parkrun for the 19th time, completing the 5k in 21.36. This win makes Carole the most successful athlete in the history of the event in terms of wins!

Also at Druridge Bay, Peter Grey was the first Harrier home in 19.45, which saw him finish first in the male 55 category. Tim Falconer was 10th and winner of the male 50 age group for the second consecutive week, whilst Neil Hamilton ran a 5k pb to finish 11th. Alnwick’s second female home was Kim Redpath, third female overall, and Mel Steer was fourth finisher and winner of the female 45 category.

Elsewhere Kirsty Steed (35.52) ran at the Sedgefield Parkrun and is fast approaching her 150th Parkrun, Richard Eastoe (25.15) was at Workington and Robert and Lorna Stephenson (23.56 and 37.16) were at South Shields.

Later that day Richard Johnson was the sole Harrier in action in the Saltwell 10k. Richard i clocked 41.21 to finish 64th overall.