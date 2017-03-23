Stage is set for Burgham International Trials

Preparations are nearly complete for Burgham International Horse Trials – Northumberland’s only international event – this weekend (24-26 March).

“The weather forecast is good for the weekend, the course is in great shape and we can’t wait to welcome competitors and spectators to Burgham,” said Event Director Martyn Johnson. “It isn’t often that the world’s top riders come to Northumberland – this is a great chance to see them in action. Saturday in particular is a really good day out, offering spectators the chance to watch the three phases of eventing – dressage, showjumping and cross-country.”

A host of top international riders – including British team stalwarts Pippa Funnell, Nicola Wilson, Oliver Townend and Gemma Tattersall – are competing in Burgham’s international (CIC3* and CIC2*) classes this weekend, and many locally-based amateur riders are taking part in the national classes.

Dressage for the international classes takes place on Friday, with showjumping and cross-country starting at 8am on Saturday. Intermediate and novice-level national classes take place on Saturday, while BE90-novice sections also run on Sunday.

As well as the sporting action, there will be a good selection of tradestands and food available.

Burgham’s supported charity this year is Daft As A Brush, which provides transport free of charge for those undergoing treatment for cancer.

Daft As A Brush trustee Brian Burnie said: “Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care was responsible for over 20,000 cancer patient journeys to and from the Northern Centre for Cancer Care at the Freeman Hospital in 2016.

“Your support and donations will further assist the work that the charity does for patients that require a bespoke transport service to and from hospital while undergoing chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy treatment.”

Tickets for Burgham International Horse Trials are available online at www.burghamhorsetrials.co.uk, or at the gate on arrival.

Tickets prices start from £10 for adults and £7 for children.

Action from last year’s Burgham International Horse Trials.