Second defeat for Alnmouth, but they remain top of league

A magnificent 149 not out by Stocksfield opener Dan Wylie condemned Alnmouth & Lesbury 1st XI to their second successive defeat on Saturday.

In glorious sunshine, with a lightening quick outfield, Alnmouth elected to bat first, and openers Archie Elder and Paul Straker put on 53 for the first wicket.

Straker went on the score a well-played 77 and captain Tom Vickers looked well set to take the Alnmouth total well past 200 but was unfortunately run out for 51 and it was left to Callum Batey to score a quick fire 31 not out as the home team finished on 226-8.

Given the batting conditions the home team will have been disappointed that they had not set a total of at least 250, but credit must go to the excellent fielding of the visitors who kept the pressure on the batsmen.

Wylie dominated the Stocksfield innings and having passed his century played some extravagant shots, his 149 was scored in 164 balls.

A fibe wicket Stocksfield victory came in the 48th over, with the Alnmouth wicket takers Straker (3) and Brian Brooks (2).

Despite the defeat Alnmouth remain top of the league, one point above Stocksfield and six clear of Tillside.

Alnmouth 2nds went down to a five wicket defeat at the hands of Newcastle City 2nds.

Alnmouth batted first, but were all out for 141 with Rich Nail their top scorer on 21.

Mohammed Asif took 4-29 for Newcastle, who in reply took just over 30 overs to reach their target (145-5) with their top bat on 46.

Alnwick 1sts went down by 49 runs away to Bedlington 1sts.

Bedlington put on 152 all out with openers Connor Leason on 33 and Adam Purvis on 25. David Wright enjoyed a good spell with the ball and finished with figures of 7-33.

In reply, Alnwick failed to get into their stride and Gareth Bateman, down at number nine, was their top scorer on 18 as they were all out for 103 in the 32nd over.

Alnwick 2nds tied their game against Bedlington 2nds.

Bedlington were all out for 152 with Derek Shepherd and Chris Taylor both on 29.

Andrew Wright took 4-29 for Alnwick, who in their innings managed also make 152 all out with Robert Green on 57 and Alan Straker on 41. Sam Taylor took 4-18 for Bedlington.

Tillside 1sts suffered their first defeat of the season when they went down to a hefty eight wicket home loss at the hands of Morpeth.

Tillside never got the better of the visiting bowlers and found themselves all out for only 74 with Law Atkinson and Gareth Hill both on 14.

Three Morpeth bowlers claimed three wickets apiece, and in reply they put on 75-2 in 26 overs with opener Adam Law on 44 not out.

Tillside 2nds had a big 198-run win over Morpeth 2nds in the reverse fixture.

Keith Bickerton hit 121 and Jamie Pick and unbeaten 83 as Tillside opened up with a big score of 266-3.

Morpeth were all out for 68 in reply with Daniel Caddick taking 3-20.

Warkworth 1sts lost by 64 runs when they faced Corbridge 1sts away.

Corbridge put on 158-9 in their 50 overs with Marcus Sewell the top scorer on 54 not out.

William Pringle and Ian Clough both took three wickets apiece for Warkworth, who only managing 94 in reply, with Matthew Thompson the top scorer on 25.

Andrew Dover took four wickets for the loss of only seven runs.

Warenford won by 38 runs when they took on Ulgham at home.

Kevin Thompson hit an unbeaten 107 as Waren posted a healthy 293-8 in their 50 overs with Darrell Campbell taking 6-53.

However, all the top eight Ulgham bats reached double figures, and with Adam Tait on 67 they started to creep towards their target. They eventually ran out of steam and fell short at 255-8 in their allocated overs.

Wooler went down to a disappointing six wicket home defeat at the hands of Whitley Bay 2nds.

Andrew Aitchison top scored with 71, and with Chris Lewin on 29 not out and Andy Galivan on 26 not out, they managed to amass 172-6 in their 40 overs with Amit Patel taking 4-28.

In reply, Biren Shah hit 87 not out as Whitley Bay surpassed their target at 173-4 in the 32nd over.

Alnmouth & Lesbury went down by 117-runs when they faced Ashington Rugby 2nds.

Ashington batted first and put on 206-8 in their 40 overs with Jay Little on 66 and Kevin Hetherington on 52.

Leon Midgley took 3-17 for Alnmouth, who in reply were all out for only 89 with opener Adam Riley the only bat of note on 50.

David Wanless senior took a very productive 4-9 off his ten over spell.

Embleton recorded a 66 away win when they travelled to take on Berwick 2nds.

Paul Carss hit 92 and Hedley Grey an unbeaten half century as Embleton posted 222-5 in their 40 overs with Michael Shearer taking 2-28.

Mark Woodcock opened up with 51 for Berwick in reply, but their innings fizzled out and with Grey taking 3-13 off seven overs the Pier Field side slipped to 156 all out in the 36th over.

Rock went down by 82 runs when they faced Stobswood 2nds at home.

Dale Townsley hit 97 not out for Stobswood, who put on 167-8 in their 40 overs.

Oliver Page and Paul Roberts both took three wickets apiece.

Rock then lost two early wickets in reply and never recovered with nine bats failing to reach double figures.

Roberts top-scored with 36, but with David Wanless junior taking a fine 6-22, they were all out for 85.

Bamburgh Castle 129 for 6 beat Backworth 70 for 8 by 59 runs

In a match played in glorious sunshine sponsored by Pestforce Bamburgh defeated first time visitors Backworth by 59 runs in a low scoring match on Sunday.

Put into bat the seasiders made steady progress against their youthful opponents and despite losing wickets at regular intervals the top five batsmen all made it into double figures although none of them went on to make it out of the 20s.

Backworth bowlers took the pace off the ball and it seemed to work and they restricted Bamburgh to 129 for 6 in their 35 overs.

Top scoring for Bamburgh were Bradley Spiers with 29 and Harry Lobb with an unbeaten 28. Young Evan Hull-Denham was the best bowler with 2-14 off his seven overs.

When Backworth batted, if they thought it was going to be easy they were in for a rude awakening, as fine controlled bowling by Bamburgh restricted the visitors to a paltry 70-8.