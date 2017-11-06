Scrum down and support the ladies

Alnwick Rugby Club is making a plea for the local community to help bring the women’s game to the town.

They are urging everyone to help them in their bid with the aid of an online campaign in support of their grant funding application.

Ladies spokesman Alan Gardiner said: “In the past 18 months or so we have seen great results with girls rugby at the club on the back of a huge amount of volunteers work that has gone in, now with sponsorship support for local businesses as well which is very much appreciated.

“Thank you to Warcup Law, Hotspur Residential, Spec Savers Alnwick and Travel Counsellors.

“We now have 35 registered players in U13’s and U15’s teams playing regular matches across the north east and now with County representation in the Northumberland Girls U15’s team.

“We now move onto the next phase of development of women’s and girls rugby at the club. In order to ensure that all of this hard work is sustainable we need to now build the U18’s squad and look to an eventual senior women’s team. What a great achievement that would be!

“We have applied for grant funding from the Aviva Community Fund to help achieve our aims of further development of the women’s and girls’ game at the club.

“This is where you (the public) can make a huge difference to your club. Please follow the link to register your votes for our project.”

The link is: https://community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/17-4478