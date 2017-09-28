Rugby League to kick off in Alnwick

Rugby League is set to kick off in Alnwick next year with the launch of a new team – the Bears.

Cramlington Rockets are looking to expand into the area and are now on the hunt for a qualified coach to spearhead the project.

Since its launch in 2014, Rockets Community has been a huge success, expanding rapidly and now coaching more than 5,000 children a year through its 31 partner schools, as well as other community activities including its popular Rockets Camps.

One of its initiatives that garnered praise from across the game is the launch of Alnwick Bears RLFC in answer to the demand for the sport in the area.

Rockets Community’s role is to support the development of both the Rockets and Bears and the newly-appointed coach will be responsible for building on the work carried out in the last two years in the market town that earlier this year saw its first ever rugby league competition take place.

“We are very excited to be able to expand once again,” said community manager Steven Beaty.

“We’ve worked hard to build a reputation for innovation and high quality sessions that mean the kids have fun while learning.

“There is a lot of potential in Northumberland. Three players from Northumberland have played for England Youth in recent years and I am sure there are more to come.

“This is a great opportunity for the right candidate.”

Full details of the vacancy can be found on www.cramlingtonrockets.co.uk