Round the golf courses

A look at the local golf results.

NNL

Last week’s results were:

Division 1 – Dunstanburgh A 3, Alnmouth 9; Berwick 11, MFGC A 1; Bamburgh 12, Longhirst 0.

Table – Berwick 54 , Bamburgh 52 , Alnmouth 48 , MFGC A 45 , Dunstanburgh A 34 , Longhirst Hall 19 .

Division 2 – Warkworth 9, Rothbury 3; Seahouses 10, Burgham Park 2; MFGC B 3, Alnwick 9.

Table – Alnwick 65 , Warkworth 56 , Seahouses 47 , Rothbury 36 , Burgham Park 28 , MFGC B 20 .

Division 3– Linden Hall 6, Percy Wood 6; Wooler 10, Dunstanburgh B 2.

Table– Linden Hall 45 , Alnmouth Village 44 , Percy Wood 33 , Wooler 26 , Dunstanburgh B 20 .

Alnmouth

Seniors Stableford – 1st Alan Dacre 38pts, 2nd Roger Welch 37pts, 3rd Malcolm Clasper 35pts, 4th Tony Hood 35pts, 5th Kenneth Hunt 31pts, 6th Eric Bromley 31pts.

July Stableford – 1st Andrew Green– 39pts, 2nd Colin Burrows– 38pts, 3rd Joe Henderson– 37pts, 4th John Southward– 37pts, 5th Peter Simpson– 37pts, 6th Andrew Stanton– 37pts.

Ladies Daphne Percy Cup & EWGA Medal: Cup winner: Kathryn Brunton. Silver: 1 Moyra Howie, 89-14=75fm; 2 Pauline Daymont, 80-5=75fm; 3 Kathryn Archibald, 86-11=75. Bronze: 1 Kathryn Brunton, 110-36=74fm; 2 Pat Ellis, 97-23=74; 3 Monica Aitkin, 98-22=76.

9-hole: 1 Margaret Mayfield, 17 pts; 2 Judith Tulip, 15pts.

Club championship qualifiers – Liz Ross, Sue Heppell, Lianne Johnston, Sue Brierley, Pauline Daymont, Kathryn Archibald, Mandy Turner, Gill Dixon.

Bronze Cup qualifiers – Elaine Stokoe, Madeline Welsh, Barbara Clark, Pat Ellis, Isabel Wright, Shelagh Burton, Lesley Grey, Sue Rayner.

Alnmouth Village

Croft Cup (Stableford) kindly sponsored by Mr. Thompson of Lesbury – Despite the very wet week, the course was in immaculate condition, but the golfers were affected by the strong wind blowing up the course. However, when you’re hot, you’re hot certainly applies to the winner, that man Colin Reed (38 points); 2nd Bob Boyle (35); 3rd Jackie Ross (33); Joint 4th Jack Kidd, Ian Inkster (31).

The rich vein of form that Colin has enjoyed means that his handicap has come down from 21.8 to 16.9 in just three weeks.

Gents’ seasonal Order of Merit – After 11 of the 18 competitions we have a clear leader in Andrew Stanton (75 points); 2nd Steve Forman (58); Joint 3rd Adam Scott and Darryl Taylor (50); 5th Jack Kidd (40); Joint 6th Clive Wilson & Neil Edwards (36).

Seniors – The weather wiped out both of the Senior competitions this week.

Ladies’ Jubilee Mixed Foursomes – The pairing of our Ladies & Gents Captains proved successful, so in first place were Barbara Clark & Geoff Stancliffe (38 points); second was our Ladies Past Captain Edna Yeadon & son-in-law Darryl Taylor (36); third was Darryl’s young daughter Olivia Taylor who played with our Club President John Clark (35).

Centenary Rose Bowl and Medal – This weeks winner was Ladies vice captain Jan Steele (92-21=71); 2nd Viv Gough (102-30=72); 3rd Holly Hardy (83-10=73).

The nine-hole competition was won by Moira Allan with 14 points.

Members are reminded that this coming Friday evening we have the Help for Heroes Trophy (nine-hole, three-man Texas Scramble) followed on Sunday with the Sharp Cup (Stableford) . Entry sheets are on the noticeboard for both competitions.

Alnwick

It was Invitation Day at Alnwick last Sunday when club members are asked to invite a fellow golfer from another club to play the Swansfield course.

A rather disappointing turnout of only 30 pairs were entered for the 4BBB stableford format competition which was a shame as the course prepared by Jack Hetherington and the greenkeeping team was presented in fabulous condition as was the food dished up by Mick Hindmarsh and his team in the clubhouse.

The 2017 winners were the 2016 defending champion pairing of Cyril Jobson and his partner, 19-handicapper Paul Hamlin, from Morpeth Golf Club, with a score of 42pts.

The highlight or their round was a birdie four at the fifth hole by big hitting Paul.Honours were, however, even with both players contributing nine scoring holes each out of the 18.

In second place were team Robinson consisting of Dave and his invited cousin James from the Northumberland Golf Club whose 40pts nudged out the young guns of Joe Henderson and his partner Jamie Jobson from Alnmouth Village into third on countback.

There were three twos on the day,Rod Henderson at the fourth, Joe Henderson with a fabulous eagle at the par-four ninth and Alan Dacre, from Alnmouth Golf Club, who was Russell Cooke’s partner, at the 15th.

There were also the usual supplementary prizes, nearest the pin was won by Rod Henderson with 77cm at the fourth,Richard Frater 4m 90cm at the 15th and Brian McFall was 1.6m away from the 18th in two.

The longest drive was won with a monster into the wind at the sixth, allegedly with a rescue club – must have been attached to Thunderbird 1 if you ask me, but nevertheless well done to Kieran Hogg on his magnificent shot.

Invitation Day(4BBB stableford) – 1st C W Jobson & P Hamlin 42pts, 2nd D Robinson & J Robinson 40pts( on countback), 3rd J Henderson & J Jobson 40pts.

There were no Seniors’ comps at Alnwick last week as 22 travelled to Kinross in Perthshire for their annual three-day outing. The star 2017 and now holding the coveted Claret Jug is none other than Alnwick’s very own number-one left-hander, Tom Lang. Also in a starring role was Bob Chalmers for his slick organisation of the whole trip, thanks from the whole crew Bob.

A quick update on the Friday night 12-hole Tustain Trophy, heading the current leaderboard after eight rounds is Andrew McNeill on 79pts followed by Kieran Hogg with 75pts and Brian Kennedy in third on72.

So far 51 different players,both men and ladies have turned out on a Friday and enjoyed the craic in the clubhouse afterwards.

Bamburgh

It was the Men’s Club Championship on Saturday and the winner was Mark Dawson with rounds of 70 and 71 (141).

This is his 8th victory – quite an achievement!

He just beat his friends John Moffet (142) and Peter Sanderson (144).

Burgham Park

Seniors Memorial Trophy – 1 Derek Harrison s 89-21-68, 2 Doug Lyons 84-16-59, 3 Malcolm Conway 84-12-72.

Ladies Medal Strokeplay – 1 Lorraine Adams 99-23-76, 2 Doreen Lowes 87-11-76 , 3 Lindsay Bruce 89-12-77.

Gents Club Strokeplay– 1 Glen Murray 80-10-70, 2 Darren Jones 78-7-71, 3 Stuart Payne 86-11=75.

Percy Wood

Ladies Captains Day (12 holes) – 1V Barclay 24pts, 2 A Stewart 20pts, 3 V McMillan 19pts.

Mens July Medal– 1 C Sampson 82-9=73, 2 P Lennox 93-19=74, 3 T Rutter 90-15=75.

Rothbury

Donkin Cup – 1 Thomas Morris 80-11-69, 2 Brian White 91-21-70, 3 Gary Newman 85-12-73.

Presidents Cup Rd 3 – 1 Stephen Chambers 93-24-69, 2 Philip Evans 75-06-69, 3 James Lingard 72-01-71.

Kinnear Plates Gross – 1 Eileen Clark 96, 2 Joy Henderson 97, 3 Anne Spence 100. Nett– 1 Joy Henderson 97-20-77, 2 Julia Stott 105-27-78, 3 Eileen Clark 96-18-78.

Seahouses

The ladies Medal no 12 was won by Lorraine Bewley, 89-15-74, second Glynis Lawson, 103-20-83, and third Sue Hornsby, 102-15-87.

The Crystal Bowl winner was Jan Allan, with 28 points, second Allison Claydon 27 points and third Sue Hornsby, 25 points on countback from Marie Graham.

In the men’s competition for the Jackie Milburn Cap, the winner was Steven Swan, 77-10-67, second David Watson 86-18-68 on count-back from in third, John Hogg, 72-4-68.

Wooler

Saturday saw the third Andy Fairnington Stableford Qualifier and the winner with 38 points was Richard Lowrey, ahead of Les Johnson on 36.

The Club Championship and Salver were held on Sunday and the winner by one shot was Andrew Carr ahead of twin brother Ryan, both young lads played tremendous golf on a difficult day on Dod Law.

The Salver was won by Richard Lowrey with an easy victory on his birthday.

Warkworth Ladies

Guest Day: 1 Margaret Hartnell and Lynne Langlands, 37pts; 2 Chris Jacklin and Betty Black, 32pts on back 9; 3 Sheila Brown and Jen Lowther, 32pts.