Rothbury golfers tee off in new competition

A new golf competition was launched at Rothbury last week to celebrate the opening of the new 16th tee and the renovation work of the old Rothbury Racecourse grandstand that is by the new tee box.

The golf course is on the old Rothbury Racecourse, which closed in 1965. The Rothbury Cup was always the final race of the annual meeting, hence why the club have decided to call the golf trophy by the same name.

The event was the brainchild of Paul Stancliffe (head professional/manager) and Graham Stephenson (head greenkeeper) to celebrate the opening of the new 16th tee.

The new 16th tee brings the original Rothbury Racecourse grandstand in to full view for all golfers to see.

The 16th fairway was the original racecourse finishing straight until 1965. The grandstand has been freshened up and a large information board will be put on the wall of the grandstand so that all visitors to Rothbury Golf Club are aware of its great history.

The Rothbury Cup was the main event of the annual horse race meeting which took place over the course for more than 200 years. The banks at the side of the golf course were often filled with up to 4,000 people for the annual April fixture.

The golf event that took place last Friday saw 76 players tee off at 1pm for a shot gun start Texas scramble that was won by visitors Anthony Peet, Marc Jobson, Craig Taylor and Jan Bostock. A great day was had by all in stunning weather. The golfers then enjoyed a fantastic buffet upon completion, along with the prize presentation.

It is now hoped that it will become an annual event, played towards the end of May each year.

The club received sponsorship and a donated bench on the 16th hole from Westerhope Tile Centre.