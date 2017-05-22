Rain stops weekend play for most teams in local cricket leagues

Saturday was a day when the rain stopped play in the local cricket leagues, with the majority of matches either cancelled or abandoned.

Tillside 1sts had been looking forward to a top of the table clash with Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts in the Northumberland and Tyneside Senior League, but the weather meant the stumps were not required at Etal.

Tillside 2nds, who have made a good start to their first season in the NTSL, did manage to beat the elements, but couldn’t beat Ryton 2nds, who recorded a 41-run victory.

Ryton put on 139-8 in their 45 overs with Dan Pollard on 28 and Joe Marshall on 24.

Brogan Ashley took 3-30 with Kevin Logan and Craig Robertson taking two wickets apiece.

In reply, Tillside never really got going. Dave Reay hit 18 and later in the innings James Whittle hit 21 whilst Davie Robertson added 15, but with two of the Ryton bowlers taking three wickets apiece they were all out for 98 in what overall was a disappointing performance.

Warenford went down by seven wickets in a reduced overs match at Clara Vale in Division 1.

Clara hit 84-3, with their top scorer on 42, in their innings of 10.1 overs.

But rain fell and Waren were restricted to 80-7 in 25 overs with Brian Thompson on 31 and Dan Patterson on 23.

In Division 2, Wooler beat the weather and had an eight wicket win at home over Monkseaton 2nds.

Monkseaton batted first and in 35 overs put on 132-6 with openers Garry Benns (41) and Robert Zanetti (32) the top scorers.

Angus Todd took 2-35 and in reply Wooler went on to post 132-2 in 29 overs with Ian Clarke on 67 not out and Michael Blackburn on 37 not out.

Embleton got themselves into a good position against Cramlington before the rain intervened.

Cramlington were reduced to 50-9 in only 19 overs with Cameron Thorpe and Hedley Grey both taking three wickets.

But then the weather turned and with no further play the match was abandoned.

Ulgham 2nds went down by seven wickets at home to Kirkley 2nds.

Ulgham batted first but the wicket was not conducive to run-making and they were skittled for only 65, thanks in the main to an unbeaten 27 from Steve Pace, who was the only bat to reach double figures. Tony Burns enjoyed a good spell with the ball, taking 3-5.

Opener Amritveer Puris then hit 30 not out as Kirkley replied with 66-3 in 30 overs.

On Wednesday, Tillside travelled to Tynedale to take on their 1st XI in the NTSCL A Division Cup, where they recorded a victory to progress to the quarter-finals.

This was a massiove result against a club from a higher division, and they now go on to meet Ashington 1sts in the last eight.

Tillside didn’t get off to the greatest start with runs coming easy for the openers.

Tynedale found themselves at 70-0 after ten overs, but Calum Bickerton finally made the breakthrough, dismissing one of the openers for 67.

Alan Hindmarsh made a caught and bowled, before Bickerton claimed his second wicket, leaving Tynedale on 113-4 with four overs remaining.

Jake Birkett came back on and finished off the overs from his end and should have finished with 4 wickets but instead got 0-41 as there were 4 dropped catches off his bowling.

Bickerton finished up with 2-40 and Hindmarsh 1-27 to give Tynedale 142-3 off their 20 overs.

Tillside then went out to bat and got off to a slow start but Liam Hindmarsh started to up the scoring with a few boundaries before being dismissed for 16.

Ross Hindmarsh then joined Sean Wales and these two put on a good partnership with Sean starting to get his eye in and hit a lovely six. Hindmarsh was then dismissed for 13 after skying a short ball.

Next over, Wales middled one to the straight boundary, or so he thought... some excellent fielding from Tynedale stopped the four (somehow) and threw the ball back into the wicketkeeper, running him out on 25.

Law Atkinson was next to go for four as he never really got going and he was quickly followed by Birkett for seven. Tillside now struggling on 78-5 off 12, needing 65 off eight.

Duncan Sim and Kieran Bullen started to get the runs flowing with plenty quick singles and the odd boundary.

As the overs went on the run rate went up to 11 needed but this didn’t faze the Tillside men as they kept battling on and starting to crash the ball to the boundary.

With two overs left Tillside needed 20 to win. They took 18 off the penultimate over which put them on the brink of victory, and the win was assured with four balls to spare with Sim 45 not and Bullen 19 not out.