Rachelle the first lady home in Hatfield run

Saturday saw another top performance by Rachelle Falloon as she was first lady home at the Hatfield Forest Parkrun near Bishops Stortford. Rachelle was a very good eighth overall in 20.10.

Also that morning there were age category wins for Peter Grey and David Hindmarsh. Peter was ninth overall at South Shields in 19.51 and David was 34th at Cheltenham in 21.33, both winning the male 55 categories.

Meanwhile, Phil Lee was in action at Newcastle where he was 304th in a mammoth field in 26.38 and Richard Eastoe was 35th at Workington in 26.13.

At Druridge Bay Steve Cowell ran well to finish 13th overall and first in the male 50 category. Kim Redpath was third female, whilst Laura McLean Sr was winner of the female 50 category!

Results: 13-Steve Cowell 20.59 (70.85%); 21-Kim Redpath 22.33 (65.63%); 44-Kim Bronze 25.17 (60.78%); 56-John Ross 26.23; 75-Laura McLean Sr 27.45 (63.54%); 119-Nell Gair 31.01; 122-Melanie Buchanan 31.33; 153-Jayne McKenna 35.46.

Five Harriers took part in the first of the Lakeland Trails trail races that day at Cartmel in south Cumbria.

Robert Stephenson was an excellent 15th of 100 runners in the 5k race in a time of 32.27, whilst mum Lorna Stephenson was 84th in 48.09.

Meanwhile, Helen Burn, Ruth Doctor and Mary Plumley tackled the 18k Trail Challenge, a tough run in very muddy conditions!

Results: 219-Ruth Doctor 2.13.46; 288-Mary Plumley 2.22.05; 441-Helen Burn 2.45.46.

The following day the Run Nation Northumberland Half Marathon took place, starting and finishing at Kirkley Hall. On quiet and undulating roads Paul Robinson was the first home for Alnwick, followed by Emma Shell. Gay and Richard Eastoe crossed the line together, just ahead of Jocelyn Bolam.

Results: 167-Paul Robinson 1.50.48; 267-Emma Shell 2.07.47; 300-Gay Eastoe 2.12.56; 301-Richard Eastoe 2.12.58; 304-Jocelyn Bolam 2.13.53.