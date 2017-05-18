Push the boat out in Northumberland

Sailing clubs and centres across the region are urging visitors to have a go as they take part in Push The Boat Out week.

Between May 13 and 21, more than 370 sailing venues across the UK are opening their doors to host Push the Boat Out taster sessions.

Sailing clubs and centres taking part include Alnmouth, Newbiggin, the Coquet Shorebase Trust at Druridge Bay and Kielder Water.

All you need is a change of clothes, soft-soled shoes and a towel.

For timings, dates and more information about RYA Push the Boat Out events visit www.rya.org.uk/go/ptbo