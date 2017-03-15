Playing for the Falcons

Ashley Sinton from Belford (left) and Will Pettifer from Alnwick (right), who played for Newcastle Falcons U16s at the weekend in two fixtures against Sale Sharks and York Carnegie.

The games were played at Kingston Park and the Falcons beat Work and drew against Sale.

Ashley is a pupil at the Duchess School in Alnwick and Will goes to the RGS in Newcastle.

Both started out with Alnwick RFC and have been members of the Newcastle Academy for over a year.

Their next games are against Warwick and Wellington.