New course record for Tewelde in Alnwick’s Les Allcorn 10k race

In what was a record time on the new course, and possibly the quickest time in the history of the Les Allcorn 10k, the winner of this year’s race was Saltwell Harriers Eritrean-born runner Abraham Tewelde.

He came home well clear of the field in a brilliant 32.08. Second to finish and first for Alnwick Harriers was David Milne. David has impressed hugely since joining the Harriers back in the autumn with his brilliant cross country performances, and followed this up with a 34.18 which is the fastest time by a Harrier over this distance for two years.

Third to finish was Morpeth Harrier Mark Snowball just a few seconds behind David.

Thanks to some excellent performances by other Harriers, Alnwick took home the men’s team prize, with Dan Leng fifth and Steve Carragher sixth overall. Steve won the male 45 category, while Glen McWilliams, of Northumberland Fell Runners, was first male 50 and John James, of Heaton Harriers, winning the male 60 age group for the second year running.

Meanwhile, for the ladies, previous winner Jane Hodgson prevailed once again, coming home in 38.02. There was a massive personal best for Alnwick Harrier Rachelle Falloon who was second female finisher in an excellent 39.25, almost three minutes faster than the time which was good enough to win the 2016 race!

Third female was Helen King, of Morpeth Harriers, and thanks to Jane Briggs, they won the female team prize.

Category winners were unattached runner Fiona Sim in the 35 category, and Alnwick’s Karen Kelly and Carole Page in the 45 and 55 categories.

As well as Alnwick’s victorious men’s team, Ben Kelly and Allan Foggon put in great runs to finish in the top 10, with Jordan Rogerson in 11th. James Willoughby was rightly pleased with his first sub-40 minute 10k and Sam Chrisp made his club debut, finishing in 20th.

Further back there was an eye-catching performance from John Cuthbert who must be an early contender for the Most Improved Male award in the autumn. John has been knocking huge amounts off his previous bests this year and his 42.53 was a whole six minutes faster than the Les Allcorn 10 last year!

Among others to notch personal bests were Dave Bartrum and another recent improver in Paul Robinson. Next female Harriers behind Rachelle were Karen Kelly in seventh and Carole Page in 9th, with Lisa Baston in 13th and Alice Tetley-Paul in 14th.

In the Junior race, under 15 Morpeth Harrier Daniel Dixon was first across the line, winning comfortably in 10.57. This win was all the more impressive as just 24 hours before Dan had won the Ashington Tri. Alnwick’s Owen Willcox and Daniel Harrison-Frater were second and third.

First female home was Alnwick’s top class Junior Lauren Brown, winning the race for the second year from the under 13 category. Club comrades Millie Breese and Eve Buddle were next home.

There were loads of excellent performances from Harriers with age category wins coming thanks to the likes of Max Murray John, Evie Godden and Ruaridh Batley.