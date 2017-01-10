Moss and Kelly lead their teams home in cross country series

A decent group of Alnwick Harriers travelled down to Herrington Park near Sunderland to take part in the fourth of the six North East Harrier League cross country fixtures on Saturday.

For the Seniors the stars were Isaac Moss and David Milne for the men, and Karen Kelly for the women. There were also some excellent runs by a great number of Juniors who took part.

The Senior Men finished a credible sixth of the 11 teams in Division 2 on the day, a performance which saw them drop down to fifth in the overall standings. However, lots of the teams are bunched together and with the home fixture looming on the horizon in early March they should finish well up there at the end of the season.

First home for Alnwick, in his first race in the Senior ranks, was Isaac Moss. He was 10th overall, not far ahead of the impressive David Milne. As a result Isaac is now in the Medium Pack and David joins the really fast guys in the Fast Pack. Adam Fletcher was third counter from the Mediums, just under a minute ahead of the fast improving Jon Duffy. Fifth was Medium Pack runner and team captain Dominic Harris, whilst sixth and final counter was Adam Spiller. Well done to the non counters, among whom Howard Taylor was making his Harrier League debut.

Results: 10-Isaac Moss 37.42 (S); 16-David Milne 38.31 (M); 82-Adam Fletcher 41.11 (M); 116-Jon Duffy 41.54 (S); 169-Dominic Harris 42.42 (M); 195-Adam Spiller 43.22 (S); 225-Phil Hemsley 43.52 (M); 243-Shaun Land 44.05 (M); 257-Dean Stackhouse 44.18 (S); 280-Stuart Morris 45.00 (S); 309-Tim Falconer 45.53 (S); 322-Paul Godden 46.22 (S); 363-Howard Taylor 47.40 (S); 434-David Hindmarsh 50.50 (S).

For the Senior Women Karen Kelly was very impressive from the Medium Pack finishing 29th overall, a result which sees her promoted to the Fast Pack!

Jo Gascoigne-Owens, despite a footwear malfunction, was the second counter and finished ahead of Diana Weightman and Rachelle Falloon. The women also finished sixth on the day and are now seventh overall, an improvement of one place from the Thornley Hall fixture back in November.

Results: 29-Karen Kelly 32.14 (M); 37-Jo Gascoigne-Owens 32.29 (F); 67-Diana Weightman 33.06 (S); 95-Rachelle Falloon 33.40 (F); 229-Ruth Doctor 38.17 (S); 261-Emma Murray 39.33 (S).

Boys U11s: 44-Harris Hall 7.32.

Girls U11s: 25-Evie Godden 7.56; 43-Chloe Givens 8.32.

Boys U13s: 43-Ryan Harrison-Frater 18.00 (S); 48-Angus Owen 18.31 (S); 51-Joseph Godden 18.44 (F); 59-Joe Hemsley 20.10 (S); 63-Finlay Telfer 23.17 (S).

Girls U13s: 26-Ellie Henderson 18.33 (F); 30-Millie Breese 18.42 (F); 52-Maddy Hall 20.14 (S).

Boys U15s: 34-James Gilhome 16.40 (S); 35-Max Breese 16.47 (S); 43-Ollie Telfer 17.26 (F).

Girls U15s: 17-Callie Henderson 18.05 (F).

Boys U17s: 13-Ben Kelly 18.38 (F); 24-Daniel Harrison-Frater 19.57 (S).

* Also that day Dan Leng was in Edinburgh taking part in the Great Winter Run 5k. In a very impressive 17.06 Dan was an amazing fourth finisher!!

* At Druridge Bay Carole Page kept up her recent top form by finishing first lady in 22.04. David Henderson was Alnwick’s first male and first male 60.