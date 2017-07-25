Morpeth pair achieve double for third time in Coastal Run

The annual Northumberland Coastal Run, organised by Alnwick Harriers, again proved to be a tremendous success on Sunday, with more than 1,200 entries.

Many congratulations go to the winners who were Ian Harding and Jane Hodgson, both of Morpeth Harriers. The pair both won it for the third time, having both been victorious in 2011 and 2012.

In the men’s race, Ian was ahead pretty much throughout and flew home in a brilliant 1.12.58, the quickest time since 2008.

Tyne Bridge Harrier Tom Charlton was next and Michael Joyeux, of Darlington-based club Quakers Running Club, was third.

Age category winners were Stockport Harrier Malcolm Johnson (40); Michael Parkinson, of North Shields Poly (45); Sammy Rashid, of Liverpool Pembroke and Sefton (50); Ian Norman (55) and John James (60), both of Heaton Harriers; Stuart Beryl, of Blaydon Harriers (65; and unattached runner Allan Daley (70).

Meanwhile, in the ladies race Jane clocked a brilliant 1.25.59 to finish just over a minute ahead of fellow Morpeth Harrier Emma Holt, while last year’s victorious Alnwick Harrier Jo Gascoigne-Owens was third home.

In the age categories, there were victories for Katherine Hackett, of Quakers Running Club (35); Tamsin Imber, of Elvet Striders (40); Kathryn Stevenson, of Tyne Bridge Harriers (45); unattached runner Maggie Pavlou (50); Caroline Clarke, of Pudsey Pacers (55); Maggie Loraine, of Gateshead Harriers (60); and Yvonne Skelton, of the Harrogate Harriers (65).

The winning teams were the men of Tyne Bridge Harriers and the ladies of North Shields Poly.

The first Alnwick Harrier to finish, for the second consecutive year, was Dan Turnbull. Dan knocked just over four minutes off his time from 2016 and was 18th finisher. Richard Johnson was next home followed by Adam Fletcher. Allan Foggon was the fourth male, followed by Jason Dawson.

For the ladies, Jo was Alnwick’s fourth athlete home just over a minute behind Adam in 1.30.38, while Karen Kelly was the Harriers’ second lady and Lisa Baston, who knocked six minutes off last year’s time, was the club’s third lady across the line.

The start of the Northumberland Coastal Run at Beadnell. Picture by Jane Coltman

Further back, there were some excellent performance by other Harriers and lots of course pbs.

Harriers results: 18-Dan Turnbull 1.22.04; 32-Richard Johnson 1.26.40; 44-Adam Fletcher 1.29.08; 55-Jo Gascoigne-Owens 1.30.38; 68-Allan Foggon 1.32.45; 91-Jason Dawson 1.35.41; 142-Tim Falconer 1.39.25;

181-John Cuthbert 1.41.51; 184-Stephen Cowell 1.41.53; 191-Ian Horsley 1.42.23; 270-Karen Kelly 1.47.33; 288-Stuart Morris 1.48.45; 300-Lisa Baston 1.49.37; 302-Neil Hamilton 1.49.40; 348-Steve Studley 1.51.50; 371-Mel Steer 1.53.08; 409-Paul Robinson 1.55.21; 650-Tania Conway 2.09.27; 651-Laura McLean Jr 2.09.32; 660-Helen Dickinson 2.10.18; 733-John Robson 2.15.36; 746-Mary Plumley 2.16.25; 761-Gay Eastoe 2.17.51; 762-Richard Eastoe 2.17.51; 835-John Ross 2.24.01; 949-Melanie Smith 2.42.41.

On Sunday, while huge numbers of Harriers were in action in the Coastal Run, Alice Tetley-Paul was taking part in the Scott Snowdonia Trail 10k at Llanberis.

Alice ran very well in this tough race and clocked a chip time of 58.17. She was a brilliant third female finisher and was 17th of the 149 runners. Bizarrely, Alice was across the line in the same gun time as the lady who was awarded second place, and she was two seconds quicker by chip timing, though was awarded third.

The day before, Carole Page continued her and the club’s remarkable run at the Druridge Bay Parkrun. Carole was first lady and 18th overall finisher in 21.49.

This is the tenth consecutive week a female Harrier has been first and was the 33rd time Carole has won the event. Second Harrier and winner of the female 50 category was Louise Callaghan, while Mel Steer was third.

Also well done to Junior Alex Knight who scored another pb.