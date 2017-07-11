Milne makes his mark with a record time at Aviemore run

There was an outstanding run by Alnwick’s David Milne up at the Aviemore Parkrun on Saturday, where he was first finisher in a speedy 16.32.

This time smashed the course record, is the fastest 5k by a Harrier this year and the quickest 5k since the 16.21 achieved by Dave Kirkland in October 2013! A great run.

There was yet another win for Carole Page at the Druridge Bay Parkrun on Saturday, where she completed the 5k in 20.46. This was the fourth week on the spin where Carole has been first lady home and was a course best. Furthermore she extends her own WAVA record at the event to an amazing 88.36%.

Justine Norman was the harriers’ second lady home, followed by Mel Steer and then Junior Harrier Eleanor Heeley in a huge pb of 26.12!

For the men Dominic Harris was round in 19.05 to finish fifth, ahead of seventh placed Phil Hall. Meanwhile John Cuthbert continues to impress, knocking over 20 seconds off his previous best at the venue to finish in 21.08.

Results: 5-Dominic Harris 19.05 (67.95%); 7-Phil Hall 19.45 (70.72%); 16-Carole Page 20.46 (88.36%); 18-John Cuthbert 21.08 (61.20%); 35-Neil Hamilton 23.39; 42-Justine Norman 24.00 (66.81%); 48-Mel Steer 24.42 (67.07%); 71-Eleanor Heeley 26.12; 90-Laura McLean Jr 27.27; 91-Mairi Campbell 27.29; 107-Ruth Doctor 28.55; 118-John Ross 29.37; 119-David Hindmarsh 29.38; 142-Jayne McKenna 31.27.

In other events Alice Tetley-Paul was at the Brighouse Parkrun in West Yorkshire, where she was third female in 22.18,

Stuart Bruce was at Whitley Bay where he came 264th in 32.35 and Gay and Richard Eastoe were at Falkirk where they came across the line together in 28.27.

Furthest travellers, however, were Robert and Lorna Stephenson who were at the Whistler Parkrun in British Columbia, Canada! Robert was seventh finisher in 26.03, whilst Lorna was 28th in 38.36.

Also that day Shelley Coates was taking part in yet another Ultra event, the Saint Cuthberts Way 45. Shelley finished this race, which includes some brutal climbs, in 23rd place in 14.58.30. In doing so she won the female 50 award!!!

The following day, two Harriers were in action at the Great North 10 in Gateshead. Alan Dixon was back in 1.00.51 and Melanie Smith in 1.06.04.

Five Harriers took part in the extremely fast and flat Bridges of the Tyne 5 Mile Road Race on the Quayside in Newcastle. Thanks to another top class performance Richard Johnson was Alnwick’s first competitor to finish. He was 22nd overall in a decent field and was over a minute quicker than in the same race last year. Tim Falconer was next followed by John Cuthbert, the sole female Laura McLean Jr, then John Ross. Well done to all.

Results: 22-Richard Johnson 28.31; 103-Tim Falconer 33.29; 118-John Cuthbert 34.09; 279-Laura McLean Jr 41.11; 333-John Ross 44.51.

* The final match in the North of Tyne Athletics Grand Prix proved to be exciting with several Alnwick junior athletes in contention for medals.

Fifteen Harriers competed this season with seven of them making all the four meetings. The series is a great introduction to track and field events and an excellent opportunity for beginners to experience a competitive and friendly event.

Connor Carolan (Y4) has had an excellent first season managing to finish in third place overall. Similarly, new to track and field, Oscar Chisolm (Y5) did exceptionally well to achieve second place in his category. Billy Clayton (Y6), now a veteran of the competition, fought a close battle all season with Jonah Burdon of Chester le Street to be narrowly beaten to second place by only three points, a very close outcome as both athletes scored over 850 points!