Leng sets a new personal best in 5k parkrun at Nottingham

A good number of Alnwick Harriers took part in 5k parkruns up and down the country on Saturday, with easily the fastest of them coming from Dan Leng at the Long Eaton Parkrun in Nottinghamshire.

Dan ran a spectacular 16.49 to finish fourth overall in the event. This time equalled the quickest 5k of the year by a Harrier which was set by David Milne up at Elgin earlier in the year.

On a gloriously warm morning, 19 Harriers turned out for the Druridge Bay Parkrun. There were some very good runs from many of our runners, including Richard Johnson and Rachelle Falloon who won the male and female races!

Richard was home in 18.18 for his second success at the event, whilst Rachelle was first female for the 17th time and was fifth overall in a decent 19.17.

Tim Falconer was the third member to finish, followed by Carole Page, who was second female finisher. Also of note Ruth Doctor was the winner of the female 40 category.

Results: 1-Richard Johnson 18.18; 5-Rachelle Falloon 19.17 (76.75%); 16-Tim Falconer 20.16 (75.23%); 23-Carole Page 21.26 (85.61%); 30-Neil Hamilton 21.47; 33-Phil Hall 21.50 (63.97%); 47-Graham Skirrow 22.53 (66.57%); 68-Mel Steer 24.17 (68.22%); 75-Paul Robinson 24.42; 77-Justine Norman 24.48 (64.45%); 92-Ruth Doctor 25.36; 97-Kim Bronze 25.45 (59.68%); 104-Robert Stephenson 26.02 (53.46%); 137-Zoe Robson 27.41; 158-Laura McLean Jr 28.53; 175-Christine Hardy 29.45; 206-Nell Gair 33.26 (44.87%); 210-Mark Hume 34.10; 227-Lorna Stephenson 36.02 (44.96%).

* Alice Tetley-Paul had a great run at the Lyme Park Parkrun in Cheshire where she was second female finisher in 24.12. Gay and Richard Eastoe took part in the York Parkrun where they finished in 27.01 and 27.04 respectively.

Elsewhere, that morning Jayne McKenna ran at St Helens in 35.58, Stuart Bruce was at the Rising Sun Parkrun in Wallsend where he was home in 33.12.

Back on Monday, May 29, in markedly different terrain to the mostly fast and flat 5ks, new Harrier Sam Chrisp was in action in the world’s highest marathon, the Everest Marathon! Sam completed this toughie, which starts after a trek to Everest Base Camp, in 6 hours 39 minutes which saw him come 39th of 202 finishers and sixth international runner!

* The fantastic weather gave ten Alnwick Harrier junior athletes an excellent opportunity to perform at their best at Churchill Playing Fields, Whitley Bay at the weekend.

Molly Johnston and Tess Hindmarsh (Y4) were both competing in their first competition and did well to achieve solid mid table results.

Leila Thompson, also year 4, jumped well managing a personal best of 2.88m in the long jump.

In the boys category Connor Carolan had an excellent competition winning the 75m sprint and finishing 3rd overall on the day.

The three year 5 boys competed well together with Alfie Temple running an excellent 75m to finish joint third place (12.0s) and Alex Knight managing an excellent 2.82m in the long jump. Oscar Chisholm ran a brave 600m leading throughout the race until the final 100m where he couldn’t quite hold on but managed an excellent second place. Evie Godden, the only Alnwick year five girl, did well in all her events producing another good overall performance.

Olivia Temple (Y6) showed improvement in the howler throw coming third with a good 20.79m. Olivia also ran a determined 800m to ensure she achieved a good overall score for the morning.

Billy Clayton had an excellent morning winning the boys 100m in 15.0s. However even with a massive throw of 37.41m he could only manage second place! Billy’s sister, Emily, (Y3) showed she has been practising hard by comfortably winning the howler throw (15.41m) and finishing third in her category overall.

It was a good morning of athletics and the improvement made by the athletes was very evident, it was encouraging to see them all competing and supporting each other so well.

* Grand Prix standings after the George Ogle Memorial Race and Druridge Bay 10k have been updated.

Dominic Harris is still in the lead after his top class performance in the 10k at the weekend.

Conrad Stewart is next having shot up from fifth to second, whilst former champ David Hindmarsh is down to third. Peter GREY has leapt from ninth to fourth, just ahead of the first lady in the table who is Ruth Doctor.

Mel Steer, Laura McLean Jr and Tim Falconer are next, with the remaining trophy winning positions currently being taken by Mairi Campbell, Allan Foggon, Karen Kelly and Richard Johnson.