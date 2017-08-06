Learmonth goes out of World Championships

Berwick's Guy Learmonth is out of the World Championships, after finishing fifth in tonight's first 800m semi-final.

In a tough race, which also featured 2012 Olympic silver medallist Nijel Amos and 2016 Diamond League winner Feguson Rotich, both Learmonth and fellow Brit Eliliot Giles failed to qualify for Tuesday's final at the London Stadium.

Guy Learmonth on the start line at the London Stadium. (BBC Sport)

Learmonth, 25, finished in a time of 1.46.75, a second outside his personal best. Giles was sixth.

The race was won by 2015 world silver medallist Adam Zszczot , with Amos second.

BBC commentator Brendan Foster said: "It's a step in the right direction for Guy Learmonth and Elliot Giles but there was some class in that field and they just weren't able to cope with it."

The first two in each of the three semi-finals qualified automatically, with the two fastest losers making up the the field for the final.