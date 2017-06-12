Ladies lead the way for Harriers as Alice sets new PB at Druridge

For the fourth weekend on the trot a female Alnwick Harrier was successful at the Drirudge Bay Parkrun, thanks to an excellent PB performance from Alice Tetley-Paul on Saturday.

Alice clocked 21.12 and was 12th overall, to be first female across the line at the event for the third time. Second female was Carole Page in a shade over 22 minutes, with Paul Robinson just behind. Also well done to Christine Hardy for her pb at the event!

Results: 12-Alice Tetley-Paul 21.12 (69.81%); 17-Carole Page 22.04; 18-Paul Robinson 22.06; 95-Alex Knight 29.01; 98-Christine Hardy 29.19.

Elsewhere Tony Roskilly was 129th finisher at Newcastle in 24.20 and Richard Eastoe was 26th at Workington in 24.52.

The following day there were a number of top performances from Harriers at the Bamburgh 10k. Running yet another personal best Dominic Harris is getting better and better. Dom was 11th finisher in a brilliant 37.21 to knock a decent chunk off his previous 10k best.

Behind him was another Harrier who is fast improving in Allan Foggon, clocking 38.29.

Peter Grey and Carole Page both won the age 55 categories, with Carole finishing fourth female overall. There were 10k pbs for, amongst others, Lisa Baston and Paul Dellbridge!

Results: 11-Dominic Harris 37.21; 18-Allan Foggon 38.29; 24-Peter Grey 39.44; 29-Jordan Rogerson 40.26; 49-Carole Page 42.56; 99-Lisa Baston 45.56; 238-Paul Dellbridge 52.59; 256-Ruary Slater 54.29; 259-Richard Eastoe 53.59; 261-Emma Murray 55.04; 277-Helen Dickinson 55.16; 303-Gay Eastoe 56.11; 326-Christine Hardy 57.10.

A superb number of Harriers took part in the latest of the 2017 Grand Prix events on Friday, the Blaydon Race.

In lovely sunny and warm conditions 35 of the club number took part in the annual trot along the Scotswood Road from Newcastle City Centre to Blaydon.

First to complete for Alnwick was Dan Turnbull in a splendid 31.46 to finish just outside the top 50. Next home and about a minute quicker than in 2016 was Richard Johnson in 32.30, whilst Shaun Land was just over a minute further back. Ben Kelly ran well to finish third in the Under 19s category. Also of note for the men Stuart Morris, Mark Doctor and Ian Atherton were faster than last year, and it was great to see Micky Aiston back racing.

For the ladies Jo Gascoigne-Owens was 11th female finisher in a brilliant 34.40. Slightly further back Karen Kelly ran well to finish in under 40 minutes, about 30 seconds ahead of Lisa Baston. There was a good run by Jocelyn Bolam who knocked two minutes off her time from 2016 and six minutes off her 2015 time!

Results: Dan Turnbull 31.46; Richard Johnson 32.20; Shaun Land 33.34; Ben Kelly 33.38; Ross Wilson 34.30; Jo Gascoigne-Owens 34.40; Tim Falconer 37.09; Stuart Morris 37.54; Paul Godden 38.12; John Cuthbert 38.15; Den Stackhouse 38.34; David Hindmarsh 38.41; Mark Doctor 39.02; Karen Kelly 39.44; Lisa Baston 41.19; Peter McEwan 42.23; Conrad Stewart 42.40; Angie Embleton 42.48; Pauline Aitchison 45.42; Katie Blackburn 45.44; Kim Bronze 45.47; Ian Atherton 45.52; Laura Mclean Jr 46.25; Morag Donoghue 47.16; Tania Conway 48.39; Jocelyn Bolam 49.45; Micky Aiston 49.59; Sue Bolam 52.49; Paul Robinson 54.21; Mel Smith 56.49; Christine Mavro-Michaelis 57.57; Jayne McKenna 58.21; Stuart Bruce 59.25; Ron McCormack 1.02.18; Gaynor Ayre 1.06.50.