Ironman Clive wins world championship

Alnwick’s Clive Kennedy-Burn has won the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon World Championship in his age group in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.

Clive, the son of the late Clive Burn, the legendary Alnwick Town goalkeeper, has always enjoyed sport at a high level.

As a junior, he was a member of Alnwick Harriers and swam for Alnwick Dolphins before starting to compete in triathlons.

Clive then moved on to a successful rowing career in which he rowed for England on several occasions.

After leaving the rowing world Clive then took up competing in triathlons again and has since won National, European and World titles.

Earlier this year Clive won the European title in his age group in Denmark and finished 22nd out of a field of 2500 athletes.

As a result of this win he qualified for the World Championships in the USA which took place on 10th September 2017.

After some hard preparation and training and having to endure excess of 30 degrees on a tough and challenging course Clive finished top of his age group and finished the 78th male out of 2380 athletes including the pro field.

This win automatically qualifies him for next year’s World Championships in Port Elizabeth, South Africa and he has already started his preparation for this race.

