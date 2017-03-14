Harriers run in Brough . . . and Barcelona!

A group of 11 Alnwick Harriers turned out for the latest Grand Prix event, the five mile Brough Law Fell Race on Sunday.

This excellent early season fell race is organised by Northumberland Fell Runners and attracted a superb 167 runners.

Despite some navigation issues Graham Simpson was the first Harrier to finish in 12th place. Geoff Campbell had a good run to hold off Adam Fletcher, whilst Dom Harris was next. David Henderson ran really well to beat Steve Studley and Dean Stackhouse.

Pauline Aitchison was first Alnwick lady ahead of Mel Steer. Kim Bronze was the final female, whilst Mairi Campbell also took part but is without a time on the results at present.

Results - 12-Graham Simpson 44.11; 42-Geoff Campbell 46.39; 46-Adam Fletcher 46.56; 61-Dominic Harris 48.52; 71-David Henderson 49.42; 78-Steve Studley 51.04; 79-Dean Stackhouse 51.16; 131-Pauline Aitchison 1.01.32; 142-Mel Steer 1.04.40; 148-Kim Bronze 1.07.04; 167-Mairi Campbell ???

Rachelle Falloon was in action in the North London Half Marathon that day, a race finishing in Wembley Stadium. She performed magnificently, notching a personal best at the 13.1 mile distance and ran the fastest time of the year by a female Harrier, 1.30.33.

In warmer climes, five Harriers took part in the Barcelona Marathon. All ran well with Dave Bartrum first home ahead of wife Maureen.

Results - Dave Bartrum 4.16.06’ Maureen Bartrum 4.27.28; Morag Donoghue 4.41.27; Carol Davison 4.43.46; Shelley Coates 5.01.40.

The previous day Ben Kelly was the star for the club at the Druridge Bay Parkrun when he finished second in a brilliant 17.32.

Also of note at the event, his mum Karen was first female home in the 45 category, whilst it was great to see Mark Hume back!

Results - 2-Ben Kelly 17.32; 27-Karen Kelly 22.58 (70.54%); 28-Paul Robinson 23.02; 43-Mel Steer 24.00 (69.03%); 69-Kim Bronze 26.11 (58.69%); 159-Jayne McKenna 33.47; 164-Mark Hume 35.07; 167-Lorna Stephenson 36.18.

Also in the world of parkrun, Zoe Robson was 148th in 25.08 at the Finsbury Parkrun, North London, whilst Richard and Gay Eastoe warmed up for the Lorton School 10k later in the day by trotting round at Workington. At Lorton the Eastoe’s finished together in 59.54.

Finally John Ross was taking part in the undulating and picturesque Dentdale Run in Cumbria. In this 14-miler, John finished 368th in a time of 2.25.11.