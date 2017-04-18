Harriers contest Easter relay championships at Elswick

The Easter weekend for Alnwick Harriers started off with the traditional Good Friday Relay organised by Elswick Harriers.

A smaller group of Harriers than in recent years, three teams, took part in this fast and furious event on the banks of the Tyne near Newburn.

The highlight of the fixture for the club was Jo Gascoigne-Owens running the fastest leg by a female Veteran team member on the day. With 41 teams of three taking part in this category this was a great performance.

The Veteran female teams performed well finishing 11th and 25th, whilst the Senior mens team were 43rd overall.

Results: Veteran Women: 11-Diana Weightman 15.04, Pauline Aitchison 16.50 and Jo Gascoigne-Owens 13.01. Total 44.55; 25-Lisa Baston 15.26, Tania Conway 17.34 and Katie Blackburn 16.50. Total 49.50.

Senior Men: 43-Shaun Land 12.21, Ian McAllister 16.24, Dean Stackhouse 14.23 and James Willoughby 13.03. Total 56.11.

The following day Carole Page was the star at the Druridge Bay Parkrun thanks to a great 21.16, just a few seconds outside her course best. This was the 26th time Carole was first across the line at the event. Phil Hall was Alnwick’s first runner to finish, whilst John Cuthbert ran a 5k pb and Frances Wilde was winner of the female 40 category.

Results: 11-Phil Hall 19.19 (72.30%); 26-Carole Page 21.16; 38-Neil Hamilton 21.52; 44-John Cuthbert 22.16 (58.08%); 45-Dominic Harris 22.22; 64-Conrad Stewart 23.36 (60.52%); 71-Cooper Wilde 24.02 (68.03%); 79-Frances Wilde 24.28; 95-Mel Steer 24.57 (66.40%); 107-Kim Bronze 25.22 (60.58%); 144-Paul Dellbridge 27.23 (54.72%); 204-Melanie Buchanan 31.45; 233-Lorna Stephenson 33.34.

Down at the Newcastle Parkrun Diana Weightman was a superb first female 50 home in 23.06, whilst at the Rising Sun Parkrun Alice Tetley-Paul was home in 23.11. Richard and Gay Eastoe warmed up for a later race by taking part in the Workington Parkrun.

The following day a good number of Harriers took part in the North Tyneside 10k where John Cuthbert scored his second pb in as many days, whilst Peter Lindley smashed his previous best by about four minutes!

Results: 228-John Cuthbert 44.02; 339-Dave Bartrum 46.26; 707-Laura McLean Jr 52.09; 708-Peter Lindley 52.10; 728-Phil Lee 52.50; 763-Maureen Bartrum 52.50; 788-Morag Donoghue 53.13; 970-Carol Davison 55.52; 1636-Ron McCormack 1.08.36; 1656-Gaynor Ayre 1.09.16.

Also that day several Harriers took part in the latest of the 2017 Grand Prix races, the Druridge Bay Half Marathon, organised by the North East Marathon Club.

Alice Tetley-Paul was 1st home for the club ahead of Conrad Stewart and Emma Shell. Well done to Jocelyn Bolam who notched a huge half marathon pb!

36-Alice Tetley-Paul 1.48.04; 38-Conrad Stewart 1.50.00; 46-Emma Shell 1.55.16; 51-Justine Norman 1.56.24; 56-Mel Steer 1.58.53; 66-Jocelyn Bolam 2.04.12; 78-Mairi Campbell 2.15.02.

Also at the event Cris Atwell took part in the marathon, finishing in 4 hours 3 minutes.

Finally for the weekend, David Hindmarsh was in action in the Boston Marathon. In hot conditions David struggled with cramp from 19 miles onwards, so jogged and drank beer from then till the finish, finishing in 4.20.42.