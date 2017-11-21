Harriers compete in final Grand Prix of the season at Brampton

Sunday saw the last of the 2017 Grand Prix races take place, the Brampton to Carlisle 10 Mile Road Race.

Many thanks to John Cuthbert, Mark Doctor and John Ross for organising what was once again a superb club trip.

There some pleasing performances by Alnwick Harriers in the race but the big winners of the day were Allan Foggon and Jon Archer in the bus quiz, whilst Richard Johnson won the prize for finishing closest to his predicted time.

There were a whole host of top class performances from the contingent with Dan Turnbull knocking about 90 seconds off his time in the race last year to clock 56.28 to finish 29th overall. This was the fastest 10 miler by a Harrier since Dave Kirkland in 2013.

Richard Johnson is in the form of his life and has had a decent spell without injuries, hence a brilliant 57.15 which was easily a pb at the distance.

A day after a 5k pb James Willoughby was Alnwick’s third athlete home in just over an hour. Also for the men Jon Archer dipped below 65 minutes, whilst Allan Foggon, Jason Dawson, John Cuthbert and Tim Falconer were easily under 70 minutes.

Further back there were some good performances and it was great to see Mike Henry back in a Harriers vest!

However, the highlight of the race for Harriers came once again from Jo Gascoigne-Owens. Jo was eighth female finisher, winner of the female 35 age category and knocked three seconds off her own club record at the 10 mile distance! Alice Tetley-Paul and Gay Eastoe were the other ladies who took part.

Results: 29-Dan Turnbull 56.28; 36-Richard Johnson 57.15; 67-James Willoughby 1.00.41; 90-Jo Gascoigne-Owens 1.02.12; 114-Jon Archer 1.04.47; 128-Allan Foggon 1.05.49; 130-Jason Dawson 1.05.57; 158-John Cuthbert 1.07.52; 166-Tim Falconer 1.08.20; 276-Graham Skirrow 1.16.05; 288-Conrad Stewart 1.16.59; 296-Alice Tetley-Paul 1.17.28; 370-Chris Friend 1.22.15; 404-Mike Henry 1.24.10; 462-John Ross 1.28.29; 507-Gay Eastoe 1.33.06; 508-Richard Eastoe 1.33.07.

The day before there were the usual great performances by Harriers at the Druridge Bay Parkrun. As already mentioned James Willoughby is getting faster and faster, this time clocking 18.39 to finish third overall. Carole PAGE was next Alnwick runner to finish and was third female, ahead of Mel Steer who scorched round to a pb of 23.12. Also of note Junior Harrier Alex Knight and Alison Hutchings gained course bests.

Results: 3-James Willoughby 18.39 (69.71%); 28-Carole Page 22.31; 36-Mel Steer 23.12 (71.36%); 38-Neil Hamilton 23.21; 66-Alex Knight 26.38; 104-Christine Hardy 29.32; 119-Melanie Smith 31.27; 120-Nell Gair 31.29; 122-Alison Hutchings 31.49; 136-Alice Tetley-Paul 33.19; 148-Lorna Stephenson 37.41.

Elsewhere, Jackie Prouse was first female finisher at the Newbiggin By The Sea Parkrun, the event which she is the Event Director of. Jackie was 16th overall finisher in 24.55, whilst over at Workington Richard Eastoe warmed up for Brampton by finishing 61st in the 5k in 29.39.

* Unfortunately, due to very poor ticket sales Alnwick Harriers have had to cancel their Xmas Party which was due to take place at The Plough, Alnwick on December 9. All those who have paid for tickets will be refunded soon.

Upcoming events:

Sunday, December 17 - Christmas Handicap. More details to follow.

Wednesday, December 20 -Christmas Parlauf. This will be held on the Willowburn Industrial Estate. More details to follow. All the Grand Prix/End of Season Awards will be presented after the Parlauf.

Saturday, December 30 -Alnwick Tri Coastal. From Beadnell to Alnmouth. The run is free to Alnwick Tri and Alnwick Harriers members but will cost £5 for non members.