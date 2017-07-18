Harriers aquit themselves well in the Sunderland 5k road race

On Thursday, four Alnwick Harriers travelled to Wearside to take part in the Sunderland 5k at Silksworth.

On a very flat course, with a top class field all acquitted themselves very well. Ben Kelly was home in a pb time of 16.51, whilst Richard Johnson was overjoyed with his 16.58.

Dominic Harris completed in 18.39, whilst our sole Veteran David Hindmarsh was across the line in 19.59. Superb running by all four!

On slightly different terrain, Mark Doctor and Steve Studley tackled the Beacon Hill Fell Race at Rothbury that night. In perfect conditions, the pair ran well over the slightly longer than usual 6.5 mile route which has just over 1600 feet of climbing. Mark was home in 1.14.15, with Steve not far back in 1.16.00. They were 30th and 35th of the 56 starters.

On Saturday, the club had some brilliant performances in various parkrun events throughout the country.

Closest to home at Druridge Bay Alnwick tasted double glory thanks to Steve Carragher and Junior Harrier Millie Breese. 11 year old Millie was first female to finish in a brilliant 20.42, ahead of second placed lady Alice Tetley-Paul.

Sarah Syers was the third female to finish, whilst Christine Hardy continues to improve and knocked almost a minute off her previous course best.

Meanwhile, for the men, Steve was an easy winner coming home in 17.21. James Willoughby was fifth finisher in a three second pb, whilst Jason Dawson also ran a course best.

Results: 1-Steve Carragher 17.21 (81.08%); 5-James Willoughby 19.01 (68.36%); 11-Jason Dawson 20.35 (69.39%); 12-Millie Breese 20.42 (80.35%); 19-Neil Hamilton 21.19; 23-Alice Tetley-Paul 21.53 (67.63%); 26-Paul Robinson 22.19 (57.80%); 33-Sarah Syers 23.23 (68.57%); 107-Laura McLean Jr 26.57; 124-Christine Hardy 28.24; 126-Ruth Doctor 28.33; 139-Alex Knight 30.02; 154-Jayne McKenna 31.20.

Down at the Newcastle Parkrun Dominic Harris improved massively on his Sunderland 5k time to post a brilliant 17.50. This was just a few seconds outside his 5k best and was enough to earn him sixth place in a huge field.

Up at Aberdeen Jim Lillico was 31st finisher in 20.57, whilst daughter Annabel was 89th in 23.51. Zoe Robson was 421st in the original parkrun, the Bushy Parkrun, in 25.36 and Richard Eastoe was 73rd at Workington in 28.25.

The following day, three Harriers took part in the tough Ingram Trail Half Marathon. In his own words, local farmer and Harrier Ross Wilson went out to check on his sheep and ended up doing the race at the last minute. He was a good fifth placed finisher in 1.55.31. Mel Steer was 56th in 2.48.06 and Mairi Campbell was 65th in 2.58.39.

Also that day Peter Grey was taking part in the Kelso 10k. No results have been found as yet, though Peter ran well on quite a tough course and took home the male 50 win. This performance was all the more impressive as Peter was giving a fair few years away to others in his age group as he’s nearly 60!

